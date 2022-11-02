Paid Rs 10 Crores To AAP Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain As 'Protection Money', Claims Conman Sukesh

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made a massive claim in his letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena and alleged that he had paid ₹10 crores to incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain as a form of "protection money" and is being "harassed and threatened" by the minister.

Since then, the AAP head and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has reacted to the claims and stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sorry state in Gujarat is revealed as they need to "rely on a conman, as you say he is, shows their". Meanwhile, the BJP has lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party, calling it "corrupt".

Investigation Underway!

Right after Sukesh's landmark claims, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a throw investigation into the allegations made by the conman.

In this above-mentioned letter, Chandrashekhar also alleged that he had known the AAP leader since 2015 and claimed that ₹50 crores were paid to the party as he was promised a vital party position in the south zone of the national capital.

Furthermore, Chandrashekhar also wrote that he had revealed the payments sent to Jain, the AAP and D-G Prisons to a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in October and had filed a petition in the Delhi high court seeking a CBI investigation. He claimed that Jain had been strong-arming him, urging him to take back the complaint.

"During investigation, although it had come to light that senior jail officials had taken bribe/protection money from Sukesh, but these facts (related to bribe/protection money to Jain) are absolutely new. The ED has taken the allegations very seriously, and will investigate the matter to core. The ED will shortly question Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the matter," the ED was quoted as saying by News18.

Curious Case Of Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in the Delhi Mandoli jail in a case of extorting high-profile individuals and celebrities. Previously, the conman was lodged in Tihar jail and was later moved after his repeated requests.

Sukesh had alleged that he received death threats while he was inside the Tihar jail. Meanwhile, Jain is currently in Tihar jail in relation to a money-laundering case.

