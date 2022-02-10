'Don't Look This Side, Look At Your Own Country,' Owaisi's Strong Reply To Pakistan Over Hijab Row

Amid the ongoing simmering controversy over the Hijab in Karnataka, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, February 9, sent out a stern reply to Pakistan, who earlier commented on girl education in India.

The controversy started after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that India was 'violating Muslim girls' human rights by depriving them of education only because they wanted to attend their classes wearing a headscarf called 'Hijab'.

Depriving Muslim girls of an education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right & terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. World must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) February 9, 2022

"Depriving Muslim girls of education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right and terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. World must realise this is part of the Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims," Qureshi had tweeted.



Owaisi Responds

In his reply, Owaisi told the neighbours to get its own house in order before commenting on India's internal matters. Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh, the AIMIM chief said that the country which could not protect Malala should not lecture India on girl education.

"Malala was attacked in Pakistan and she had to leave Pakistan. Pakistan constitution doesn't allow a non-Muslim to become PM. My advice to Pakistan is, idhar mat dekho … udhar hi dekho (don't look this side, look at your own country)," Owaisi said, according to News18.



"You have many problems in your country. Look at those problems. Look at Baloch. India is our country and this is our internal affair. Don't poke your nose into our problems, you will be hurt," he added.



Apart from Qureshi, several other Pakistan ministers commented on the ongoing hijab controversy.



Earlier, Owaisi said that he had spoken to Muskan, the girl heckled by a mob for wearing a burqa to college in Karnataka on Tuesday. He said that he talked to the girl and her family, India Today reported.

Spoke to Muskan & her family on call. Prayed for her to remain steadfast in her commitment to education while also exercising her freedom of religion & choice. I conveyed that her act of fearlessness has become a source of courage for us all 1/n pic.twitter.com/pSoTsQ5FhL — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 9, 2022

"Prayed for her to remain steadfast in her commitment to education while also exercising her freedom of religion and choice. I conveyed that her act of fearlessness has become a source of courage for us all," he tweeted.



