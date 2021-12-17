Over 3,500 Road Accidents Occured In 2020 Due To Potholes: Govt Tells Parliament

The poor condition of roads in India has once again become a matter of talk following the government's disclosure in the Parliament that there occurred 3,564 accidents due to potholes in the year 2020. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways shared the information in response to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker Jayadev Galla's question.

According to reports in the Hindustan Times, during the monsoon session of the Parliament this year, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari cited the figures and highlighted the fact that the number of accidents due to potholes in 2020 was the lowest in five years. Such accidents reduced from 4,775 in 2019 to 3,564 in 2020. The report also stated that the ministry said it will roll out the Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD), which will advise the Centre and states on promoting road safety and the adoption of technology for regulating traffic.

Innocent Lives Getting Perished On-Road

Even though the number of accidents due to potholes has been at its lowest in the last five years, 3,564 is still an alarming number, making the condition of roads in India a grave concern. As per the latest research by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the highest number of accidents take place in the National Highways. Ministry noted that road accidents occur due to various reasons like mobile phone usage, not following traffic rules, over-speeding, drunken driving etc. In order to achieve improvement in road safety, the Indian government has taken some measures.

The government promotes awareness of road safety through various mediums. They ensure that safety features are built-in at the stage of design, manufacture, usage, operation and maintenance of both motorized and non-motorized vehicles in line with international standards and practices. Traffic police ensure that people follow traffic rules by making it mandatory for people to wear helmets and seatbelts while driving two-wheelers and four-wheelers, respectively.

Are the Current Safety Measures Enough?

In many cases, accidents occur due to the rider's carelessness. However, in some cases, the people riding a vehicle are helpless. One such case is that of potholes. No matter how careful a person is while driving, unexpected potholes on-road make driving difficult and dangerous.

"In foreign countries, there are speed breakers, and here in India, we have potholes instead. But the only difference is speed breakers won't kill a person, but potholes do. I hope the government will take as much interest in improving the quality of roads and fixing potholes as they are interested in charging a fine from us for not following traffic rules", said a frustrated owner of a two-wheeler who met with an accident due to a pothole.

During the inaugural ceremony of a road in Uttar Pradesh, the MLA cracked a coconut, causing the road to get damaged. There was another incident in Bengaluru where residents, angry over the unfixed potholes, garlanded them, lit incense sticks and did puja on them. Residents of Shettihalli ward had staged a protest in the last week of August by planting paddy on a stretch that was once the main road, reports The Indian Express.

All these instances show the poor quality of roads in India and the need for quick action on it. The quality of roads shouldn't cost another person's life, and this calls for a change in the present way of constructing roads and devising strategies to fix issues at the earliest.

Also Read: IISc Bengaluru To Remove Ceiling Fans From Hostels To 'Prevent Suicides': Report