Over 300 Children Infected With COVID-19 In 6 Days In Bengaluru; Officials Warn Numbers May Triple

More than 300 children were infected with coronavirus in six days in Bengaluru, one of the highest reported in Karnataka among children to date. The massive number has put the city on alert amid the vaccination drives being carried out for youngsters.

Around 127 children under the age of 10 tested positive for the virus between August 5 and 10. The other 174 children aged between 10 -19 years tested positive in the following days. The data was released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Taking cognisance of the issue, the state health department has requested the citizens to stay alert and warned of increasing cases among children, The Indian Express reported.

According to the report, experts have stated that children could be at risk of contracting an infection compared to adults during the third wave, primarily because of the mutated variants and not receiving the vaccine.

Numbers To Triple

An official from the health department spoke on anonymity to News18. He said the number would 'triple' in the coming days, which poses a great threat.

"All we can do is protect our children by keeping them inside the home. They will not have much immunity compared to adults. Parents are recommended to keep them inside and follow the guidelines," the official said, reported News18.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told the media that although the numbers are similar to those reported last year, the administration is carefully analysing the data to take appropriate measures for the potential third wave.

Section 144

The government has imposed Section 144 in the city to prevent the possible movement of people and curb the spread. The administration has decided to reopen schools for students of Classes 9-12 from August 23.

