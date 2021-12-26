Myanmar: More Than 30 Civilians Including Children Killed And Burned In Kayah State

More than thirty civilians, which included children, women, and the elderly, were killed and burned in the war-torn area of Kayah, Myanmar. According to the Karenni Human Rights Group, the bodies of the internally displaced civilians were found burned on Saturday near Mo So village of Hpruso town. The photos shared by the human rights group showed charred remains of those killed and burnt bunker beds.

"We strongly denounce the inhumane and brutal killing which violates human rights," the group posted on Facebook in response to the incident. The Myanmar military could not be reached immediately after the incident.

The state media later broadcasted that the Myanmar military told that they had shot and killed an unspecified number of "terrorists with weapons" who were the opposition armed forces in the village. They also stated that the seven vehicles did not stop when they saw the military.

Violence In Myanmar

The Karenni Nationalities Defence Force, one of the largest of several civilian militias opposing the junta in Myanmar gave a statement that those killed were not their members, rather civilians who were seeking shelter in the war-torn area. "We were so shocked at seeing that all the dead bodies were different sizes, including children, women, and old people," a Defence Force commander told as reported by The Wire.

Out of the 30 civilians killed, two were the staff member of 'Save the Children.' The two staff were travelling to their home villages for the year-end holidays when they were stuck up in the violence in the eastern state, Save the Children said in a statement late on Saturday, reported NDTV. Owing to this, they have suspended their operations in Myanmar's Kayah.

Myanmar has been in sheer chaos since February 1, 2021, when the military junta overthrew the government and imprisoned the leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been sentenced to four years detention and faces multiple other criminal charges. At least 1,375 people have been killed and more than 8,000 jailed due to the protests and oppositions since the coup, according to a tally of the Association for Assistance of Political Prisoners.

