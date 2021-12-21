Over 100 Students In Central Universities, IITs, IIMs Died By Suicide: Govt

Around 122 students studying in the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and central universities have died by suicide in the last seven years, between 2014-2021.

The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed the numbers in response to a query raised in the lower house of the parliament.

Maximum From Marginalised Groups

Of the total students, the maximum number of students belonged to the marginalised communities, 23 from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, 41 from the Other backward Classes (OBCs) and the rest from other minority groups, The Indian Express reported.

Institutes With Suicide Cases

Among the three, IITs accounted for 34 suicides, out of which five were SCs and 13 were OBCs. From IIMs, five cases were reported. In central universities, 37 students died by suicide in seven years.

Govt's Initiative

Pradhan informed that the ministry had taken various steps to address the issue and curb the suicide rates among students. The government has implemented peer-assisted learning, have introduced technical education in regional languages to help ease academic stress.

Apart from this, the caretakers and wardens in the institutes are sensitised and made to undergo learnings to identify the signs of depression or any emotional and mental stress in students and immediately notify the authorities so they can be provided with clinical consultation.

