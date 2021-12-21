All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Over 100 Students In Central Universities, IITs, IIMs Died By Suicide: Govt

Credits: Wikimedia 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Over 100 Students In Central Universities, IITs, IIMs Died By Suicide: Govt

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  21 Dec 2021 6:10 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Among the three, IITs accounted for 34 suicides, out of which five were SCs and 13 were OBCs. From IIMs, five cases were reported. In central universities, 37 students died by suicide in seven years.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Around 122 students studying in the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and central universities have died by suicide in the last seven years, between 2014-2021.

The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed the numbers in response to a query raised in the lower house of the parliament.

Maximum From Marginalised Groups

Of the total students, the maximum number of students belonged to the marginalised communities, 23 from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, 41 from the Other backward Classes (OBCs) and the rest from other minority groups, The Indian Express reported.

Institutes With Suicide Cases

Among the three, IITs accounted for 34 suicides, out of which five were SCs and 13 were OBCs. From IIMs, five cases were reported. In central universities, 37 students died by suicide in seven years.

Govt's Initiative

Pradhan informed that the ministry had taken various steps to address the issue and curb the suicide rates among students. The government has implemented peer-assisted learning, have introduced technical education in regional languages to help ease academic stress.

Apart from this, the caretakers and wardens in the institutes are sensitised and made to undergo learnings to identify the signs of depression or any emotional and mental stress in students and immediately notify the authorities so they can be provided with clinical consultation.

Also Read: Sports City Scheme In Noida Led To Losses Worth Rs 9,000 Crore: CAG

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Central Universities 
IITs 
IIMs 
Suicides 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X