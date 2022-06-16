All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Govt Puts A Ban On Online Betting; Does This Bring An End To All Gambling-Related Worries?

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational)

Trending

Govt Puts A Ban On Online Betting; Does This Bring An End To All Gambling-Related Worries?

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik  (Remote Intern) 

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

India,  16 Jun 2022 1:02 PM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-16T19:07:37+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

After the Indian government's ban on advertisements of online betting platforms, here's a look at the problems raised due to internet gambling and what role the state and the individual play in addressing them.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian government has banned advertisements of online betting platforms on digital, print and electronic media on Monday, June 13. In its advisory, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked multimedia companies to not advertise internet gambling due to public interest.

Many believe that betting encourages financial and socio-economic risk-taking among the audience, especially the youth. It has also added that gambling is already prohibited in various states of India.

Paving The Way Forward

In support of the decision by the Centre, many people have claimed that it is the first step in curbing and banning such online betting activities, stopping the youth from getting addicted.

Associate Professor of Pannalal Girdharlal Dayanand Anglo-Vedic College (PGDAV), University of Delhi, Pawan Chand, wrote on Twitter, "Swadeshi Jagran Munch already raised this issue. The time has come to ban all such online betting apps in India. They are pushing our Youths into speculative businesses which have no life."

The founder of Cibert, a Hyderabad-based database management company, took to Twitter, "this is very much needed pan-India, please ban online games where illegal betting is done. Youth, students' families are getting destroyed."

According to a study conducted by 'My Betting In', 44.6% of people betting online are between 18 to 24 years of age. The online betting industry is valued at around $60 billion in India, with a 20 per cent growth annually, as reported by Taxscan in 2021.

Feasibility Of A Blanket-Ban

Citizens usually believe that the state's moral duty directs it to ban such activities harming youth and causing addiction and financial risks. However, in India, banning has never fully worked for other problems, such as firecrackers in Delhi, as there are not enough resources, efficacy and systematic implementation to regulate public behaviour and scrutinise.

A mathematician at Loughborough University, United Kingdom, Bill Crean, argued that banning itself cannot solve the root of the problem. There is a need to educate people about the actual truth of betting, and it would die a natural death in society.

"As a mathematician, I am always aware of the risks and probabilities in most gambling. As I can see no way of making a regular and consistent profit...The only people, who make money out of gambling, are the organisers, who set the parameters of their gambling business," he said.

'Responsible Gambling'

State implementation ban is more straightforward said than done. The crux of the issue stems from individual behaviour and awareness.

'Responsible Gambling' is a term that implies ethical betting and informed decision-making by the player. It is committing oneself not to get addicted to online betting through several mechanisms.

Firstly, 'reality check', where notifications on your device tell you to stop playing. Secondly, setting time limits that cut you out of the game and having deposit limits and credit card restrictions close the account altogether. Thus, at an individual level, keeping ourselves in check is essential.

Also Read: Crisis Everywhere! All You Need To Know About Shimla's Ongoing Water, Fuel Supply Shortage

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Online Betting 
Youth 
Ban 
Responsible Gambling 
Internet Gambling 

Must Reads

Image Of Rani Laxmi Bai In 'The United States Of India' Journal Shared With Misleading Claim
Govt Puts A Ban On Online Betting; Does This Bring An End To All Gambling-Related Worries?
90% Of Indian Business Leaders Believe GST Made Doing Business Easy & Effective: Survey
Boat Library For Children Set Up In Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Forest, Aims To Encourage Environment Conservation
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X