'One Nation, One Election' Necessity For India: PM Modi On Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised on the need to introduce the idea of 'One Nation, One Election', given that polls taking place every few months impact development works.

Addressing the 80th All India Presiding Officer's Conference at Kevadiya in Gujarat, via video conference, Modi said that the idea was not just a subject of debate, but the need of the hour for India.

"Elections are held at different places every few months, the impact it has on development work is known to all. Therefore, it is a must to have deep study and deliberation on 'One Nation, One Election," The Telegraph quoted PM Modi as saying.



Besides, a single voters' list should be prepared for the Lok Sabha, as well as for assembly and panchayat polls, as it would help save resources, Modi suggested.

He said that Legislative, Executive and Judiciary should work with better coordination and should keep the national interest of utmost priority and the basis of every decision.

"We must remember when politics take over people and nation-first policies, the nation has to pay adversely," PM Modi said. He cited the example of Sardar Sarovar Dam project under the Congress regime, that was completed after years of lingering.

Underlining that there is no place for untouchability in the country, PM Modi cited the Statue of Unity as an example, built by his government for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, despite him not being from the BJP or the Jana Sangh.

Addressing on the occasion of ConstituionDay, PM Modi paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, asserting that the country gives a proactive response to terrorism.

