On-Site Vaccine Registrations For Health, Frontline Workers Only At Govt Sites: Centre

The move came after the Centre found instances of ineligible beneficiaries getting vaccinated in the name of healthcare workers and frontline workers at the vaccinations sites.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   6 April 2021 12:43 PM GMT
Writer : Ritu Yadav | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: The New Indian Express

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday, April 5, said that on-site registration for health care workers and front line workers will now be limited to government coronavirus vaccination centres.

He also said that health workers would be required to produce original photo identity cards and employment certificates.

Bhusan called the vaccination of ineligible beneficiaries, a complete violation of the vaccination protocols for COVID-19.

He said in a letter, "Letter even number, dated 3 April, 2021, vide which, in view of vaccination of ineligible beneficiaries in the name of HCWs/FLWs at some CVCs, in complete violation of the prescribed guidelines, the decision of the NEGVAC (National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19) that, no fresh registration in the categories of HCWs and FLWs will be allowed, has been communicated. In continuation of the said guidance, following additional directions are issued for vaccination of HCWS/FLWs, aged from 18 years to 44 years: On-site registration facility for genuinely left-over HCWS/FLWs will henceforth be available only in the Government CVCs."

It also mandated HCW/FLWs to produce original photo-ID card used for vaccination and a copy of the employment certificate for on-site vaccine registration.

Bhusan emphasised that it would be the employer's responsibility to ensure that the employment certificate is only given to eligible HCW/FLWs.

He added, "The employer will be responsible to ensure that the employment certificate is issued only to eligible HCW/FLWs.The employer and the concerned HCW/FLW will be personally responsible for the correctness of information in the employment certificate. It will be mandatory for the verifier to capture the employment certificate in the CO-WIN system prior to registration of the HCW/FLW. The verifier/site manager will be responsible for capturing the employment certificate along with necessary details on CO-WIN,'' NDTV reported.

Read Also: COVID Deaths Rise At Same Rate As Daily Cases In India

