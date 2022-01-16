All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Proud Moment: Olympian Mirabai Chanu Takes Charge As Additional Superintendent Of Police

Image Credit- Twitter/Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Proud Moment': Olympian Mirabai Chanu Takes Charge As Additional Superintendent Of Police

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Manipur,  16 Jan 2022 6:26 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Mirabai Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic silver medal last year at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, an Indian weightlifter who brought immense pride to India after winning a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year, has been inducted into the Manipur police on Saturday. Chanu has formally taken charge as an additional superintendent of police (sports) in the presence of chief minister (CM)Nongthombam Biren Singh at his official residence in Imphal.

Chanu shared the information and several pictures from the event on Twitter. She called her induction into the Manipur police an honour and an opportunity to serve the country and its citizens. She also expressed her gratitude towards the state and its CM.

'Proud Moment For Chanu'

Chanu embraced the honour as a proud moment for herself and her parents. She also thanked her parents for their sacrifices in her journey.

N Biren Singh, CM Manipur, also shared pictures from the event on Twitter and called Chanu the nation's pride.

Mirabai Chanu's Journey

Chanu was born on August 8, 1994, to a Meitei family in Nongpok Kakching village of Manipur's Imphal East district. She brought immense pride to India after winning India's first-ever Olympic silver medal in weightlifting at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year.

Chanu's family has no sports background as her father was a government employee, while her mother sold samosas on the streets. She began her training at the Sports Academy in Manipur.

In 2014, she had a significant breakthrough in her career by winning the silver medal in the 48 kg category at the Glasgow edition of the Commonwealth Games. In 2016, she qualified in the women's 48 kg category at the Rio Olympics but failed to finish the event due to unsuccessful lifts. Later, between 2017 and 2021, Chanu earned many titles by winning several medals at different events across the world.

Following her Olympic win, she became the first Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic silver medal and the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic medal. She also established a new Olympic record with a successful lift of 115 kg in clean and jerk.

In 2018, Mirabai Chanu was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honour in India by the government.

Also Read: India's Rising Badminton Star! Malvika Bansod On Beating Her Idol Saina Nehwal, Journey So Far

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Mirabai Chanu 
Olympian 
Manipor Police 
Olympic Silver Medallist 
N Biren Singh 
Chanu 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X