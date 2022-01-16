'Proud Moment': Olympian Mirabai Chanu Takes Charge As Additional Superintendent Of Police

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, an Indian weightlifter who brought immense pride to India after winning a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year, has been inducted into the Manipur police on Saturday. Chanu has formally taken charge as an additional superintendent of police (sports) in the presence of chief minister (CM)Nongthombam Biren Singh at his official residence in Imphal.

Chanu shared the information and several pictures from the event on Twitter. She called her induction into the Manipur police an honour and an opportunity to serve the country and its citizens. She also expressed her gratitude towards the state and its CM.

'Proud Moment For Chanu'

It is an honour to have joined the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). I would like to thank the state of Manipur and our Hon'ble Chief Minister @NBirenSingh sir, for giving me this opportunity to serve the country and its citizens.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/doRkTxQkj4 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) January 15, 2022

Chanu embraced the honour as a proud moment for herself and her parents. She also thanked her parents for their sacrifices in her journey.

Proud moment for me and my parents who have supported me in every step of my journey as I join office with the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). Thankyou mom and dad for your sacrifices, I feel happy to make you both proud. pic.twitter.com/KNiKGFRixf — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) January 15, 2022

N Biren Singh, CM Manipur, also shared pictures from the event on Twitter and called Chanu the nation's pride.

Our Nation's pride, Olympian Silver medalist, @mirabai_chanu has taken charge as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports), Manipur Police and called on me at my office today. pic.twitter.com/sCQDuxm6BY — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 15, 2022

Mirabai Chanu's Journey

Chanu was born on August 8, 1994, to a Meitei family in Nongpok Kakching village of Manipur's Imphal East district. She brought immense pride to India after winning India's first-ever Olympic silver medal in weightlifting at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year.

Chanu's family has no sports background as her father was a government employee, while her mother sold samosas on the streets. She began her training at the Sports Academy in Manipur.

In 2014, she had a significant breakthrough in her career by winning the silver medal in the 48 kg category at the Glasgow edition of the Commonwealth Games. In 2016, she qualified in the women's 48 kg category at the Rio Olympics but failed to finish the event due to unsuccessful lifts. Later, between 2017 and 2021, Chanu earned many titles by winning several medals at different events across the world.

Following her Olympic win, she became the first Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic silver medal and the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic medal. She also established a new Olympic record with a successful lift of 115 kg in clean and jerk.

In 2018, Mirabai Chanu was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honour in India by the government.

Also Read: India's Rising Badminton Star! Malvika Bansod On Beating Her Idol Saina Nehwal, Journey So Far