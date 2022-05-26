Safety Hazard! Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter's Front Fork Broke During Ride, Alleges User

All section
Safety Hazard! Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Front Fork Broke During Ride, Alleges User

Image Credit: Twitter/SreenadhMenon

India,  26 May 2022 6:26 AM GMT

Ola Electric has been facing waves of criticism from its scooter customers after numerous instances of the two-wheelers catching fire on account of battery problems were reported from across India.

Electric scooters have been catching the headlines for all the wrong over the past few months, with riders sharing photographs and videos of their EVs catching fire. In the latest development, a man has shared a picture of his broken Ola Electric scooter, alleging the front suspension - the tube that links and connects the handlebar to the wheel- broke away during low-speed driving, creating a very dangerous situation.

Ola S1 Pro Continues To Face Criticism

Ola Electric has been facing waves of criticism from its scooter customers after numerous instances of the two-wheelers catching fire on account of battery problems were reported from across India.

Adding to the company's woes, the latest claims from an individual now put the physical structure into question, in addition to the fire incidents.

"The front fork is breaking even in small speed driving and it is a serious and dangerous thing we are facing now, we would like to request that we need a replacement or design change on that part and save our life from a road accident due to poor material used," Sreenadh Menon, an owner of an Ola S1 Pro, said on Twitter along with a picture of his broken EV.

In his post, Menon also tagged Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

People Are Not Happy With Ongoing Issues

Menon's photograph on social media shows the front tyre of the black Ola S1 Pro scooter completely breaking away from the rest of the vehicle as the scooter rests on the ground in a forward tilt. As soon the post went live, netizens made the post viral in no time of what they claimed were incidents of the fork breaking.

"This is a misery that happened to me. The front fork got collapsed while hitting a wall at a speed of 25 kmph in eco mode along an uphill side. Similar issue happened to some other customers in plain road also. Take this as a serious and most urgent problem and resolve it soon," Anand Lavakumar wrote in a tweet on the same thread, to which Ola Electric's official handle replied and said that they would get in touch with him in a call.

Also Read: Policeman Shot Dead By Terrorists In Srinagar, 7-Yr-Old Daughter Also Injured In Attempts To Save Father

