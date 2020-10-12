Odisha: Unable To Afford Ambulance, Man Carries Ailing Wife On Trolley For 90 Kms To Reach Hospital

With no money to afford an ambulance, a man, Kabir Bhuyin, carried his wife on a trolley rickshaw for 90 kilometres in Odisha from Puri to Cuttack to reach a hospital.

Showcasing immense grit and dedication, Kabir started his 90 kilometres long journey from Sakhigopal area of Puri district and reached SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack District.

His wife, Sukanti, was undergoing treatment at the local District Headquarters Hospital in Puri two weeks back.

After her condition worsened, the doctors at the hospital advised him to shift his wife to SCB Hospital in Cuttack.

As Kabir had no money to hire an ambulance or any private vehicle, he decided to carry his ailing wife on a trolley-cum-rickshaw.

"I tried my best to get an auto-rickshaw for my wife as the distance from Sakhigopal to SCB Hospital in Cuttack is too long. However, they demanded around ₹1,500 to drop us to Cuttack. I could not afford that amount. Left without an alternative, I hired a trolley rickshaw for ₹50 per day and brought her to the hospital. The journey was painful and tiring," Kabir said.

As soon as the authorities at the Hospital in Cuttack were informed about Kabir's ordeal, they immediately admitted Sukanti without any delay.

