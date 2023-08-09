Odisha Govt Adds 4.13 Lakhs Beneficiaries Under Madhu Babu Pension Scheme

The state administration, on Monday, extended the outreach of the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) by incorporating an additional 4.13 lakh beneficiaries, a move endorsed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. As a result of this decision, the total count of beneficiaries under the MBPY initiative has surged to 32.75 lakhs.

Previously, the program had extended its benefits to 28.61 lakh beneficiaries. The newly included beneficiaries are set to receive their initial pension allotment on August 15, coinciding with Janaseva Diwas. The distribution will take place at the grassroots level, specifically at the gram panchayat headquarters or ward offices, in the presence of elected representatives.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has communicated to all district collectors to ensure the seamless execution of pension disbursements to the beneficiaries. The pension amounts allocated differ according to categories- those aged up to 79 years receive ₹ 500 per month, while those beyond 80 years receive ₹ 700 per month.

The program encompasses varying provisions for different groups. Beneficiaries with disabilities ranging from 40-59 per cent receive a monthly pension of ₹ 500, while those with disabilities amounting to 60 per cent and above are entitled to Rs 700 per month. At the same time, beneficiaries aged 80 years and above, with disabilities of 60 per cent and above, are eligible for a higher monthly pension of ₹ 900, as per a report in The New Indian Express.

The scheme encompasses a wide array of vulnerable populations, encompassing older individuals, widows, persons with disabilities, unmarried women, leprosy patients who have recovered, AIDS patients identified by OSACS, divorcees, destitute individuals, transgender persons, orphaned children from families affected by COVID, and other marginalized groups.

The decision to broaden the scope of the MBPY program is rooted in the acknowledgement of grievances expressed during the Chief Minister's Office's visits to districts across the state and the feedback received through the Mo Sarkar initiative. These endeavours are aligned with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's commitment to inclusivity and equitable social welfare.

The CMO emphasized that, in accordance with the Chief Minister's directives, VK Pandian, Secretary to the Chief Minister (5T), along with other senior officials from the CMO, are conducting visits to districts for the purpose of assessing developmental projects and addressing people's concerns at the grassroots level. This proactive engagement has led to expeditious resolution of issues. The CMO underscored that the integration of 4.13 lakh new beneficiaries into the program's ambit will fortify the state's social security framework, symbolizing a step forward in ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

Launched on 1st January 2008, the "Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY)" is a Pension Scheme by the Women & Child Development Department, Government of Orissa.



Welfare Scheme For Vehicle Drivers

The Odisha government has introduced a pioneering welfare initiative aimed at benefiting vehicle drivers and workers, ensuring that in the event of an accidental demise, their next of kin will receive an ex-gratia payment of ₹ 4,00,000. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik granted his endorsement for the establishment of a welfare board responsible for the scheme's execution, as relayed by state Transport Minister Tukuni Sahoo.

Approximately 5 lakh motor vehicle drivers and workers are poised to reap the advantages of this welfare scheme. In the unfortunate case of severe injuries, a compensation of Rs 80,000 will be extended, Sahoo disclosed, as per a report in Economic Times The initial financial support for the program's implementation will be provided by the state government, and subsequently, the welfare board will mobilize funds through registration fees and contributions from motor vehicle owners.

The framework of the scheme envisions a ₹ 2 lakh disbursement to the next of kin of drivers and workers in instances of natural death. Additionally, motor vehicle drivers or workers experiencing permanent disability are eligible for financial aid amounting to ₹ 1.5 lakh. The state government has further announced that these drivers and workers will be incorporated into the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and the Madhu Babu Pension scheme, upon their fulfilment of requisite criteria.

