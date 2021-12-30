Odisha CM Inaugurates 14 Police Stations To Investigate Cybercrime, Economic Offences

All section
Image Credits: NDTV, Pragativadi.com

Odisha,  30 Dec 2021 11:10 AM GMT

CM Naveen Patnaik pointed out that economic offences have emerged as a blue-collar crime that not only affects the individual citizen but causes deep injuries to the financial health of our country.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 14 police stations in the state in order to investigate cybercrime and economic offences.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, the CM said, "The state government is committed to providing a modern policing system with a well-trained police force to counter technology-based crimes so as to protect their life, liberty, and property effectively."

He also mentioned that cybercrime cases have been rapidly increasing in society.

"Since the source of information is invariably based on servers existing in foreign countries, collection of evidence against the perpetrators becomes really challenging. What makes cybercrime more worrisome is that it is anonymous and not restricted by jurisdictional boundaries," Patnaik was quoted as saying at the launch by ANI.

Tackling Cybercrime Cases

Apart from this announcement, Patnaik pointed out that economic offences have emerged as a blue-collar crime that not only affects the individual citizen but causes deep injuries to the financial health of our country.

Informing about the initiative, he also said that these police stations will have trained policemen and technical experts, and they will be equipped with all the latest hardware and software required for investigating economic and cyber offences.

Further, Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik has also inaugurated a total of three upgraded police stations in the state.

The first upgraded police station has been opened at Info Valley Special Economic Zone, the second has been opened at Baylis Mouza under Cuttack Urban Police District, and the third is situated at Pahal under Bhubaneswar Urban Police District.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Amul Project In Krishna District

