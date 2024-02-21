Nurturing India's Talentforce: NIELIT's Role In North East's Digital Advancement

The Digital India Future Skills Summit, organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and IT (NIELIT), underscored NIELIT's pivotal role in transforming the North East into a knowledge hub. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India a digital workforce hub for the world.

The summit, held in Guwahati, brought together dignitaries, industry leaders, academia, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts to discuss strategies for fostering future-ready talent for both India and the global community.

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar interacting at the stalls set by the startups





In today's digital-centric world, basic digital skills are essential for most jobs. NIELIT's initiatives aim to equip youngsters with these skills, making them more employable across various sectors and enhancing their career opportunities. NIELIT plays a crucial role in skill development in the Northeast region, operating as an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

At the event, Dr Y Jayanta Singh, Executive Director of NIELIT Guwahati, emphasized the significance of events like the Digital India Future Skills Summit and NICEDT-2024 in shaping a promising future. "NIELIT's vision of 'one youth, one technology' reflects our commitment to empowering the community towards self-reliance," he said.

Dr Y Jayanta Singh, Executive Director of NIELIT Guwahati speaking at the summit

Empowering The Northeast Region As Knowledge Hub

NIELIT offers both formal and non-formal sector courses and serves as a national examination body, accrediting institutes and organizations for non-formal sector course conduct. Additionally, it administers IT literacy programs for various state governments, facilitates recruitment examinations for numerous organizations, and possesses extensive experience in online examinations and third-party assessments.

"The summit has set a new benchmark in fostering digital skills and innovation. My heartfelt thanks to Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and all participants for making it a landmark event. NIELIT's commitment to advancing India's tech landscape continues to be our driving force", said Dr M M Tripathi, Director General of NIELIT:

Under its capacity-building initiatives, NIELIT executes projects in Information, Electronics, and Communication Technology (IECT), aiming to cultivate human resources at diverse levels, fostering employment and self-employment through quality and cost-effective training programs. Furthermore, it conducts IT literacy programs targeted at rural and underdeveloped areas nationwide.

L Lanuwabang, Director of NIELIT Kohima, expressed the significance of such summits as a remarkable opportunity for startups based in the North East region. He reiterated that the summit provided a platform for these startups to showcase their innovations to Hon'ble Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. "NIELIT's North East Capacity Building program, supported by MeitY, has already empowered 25 startups, and the summit further underscored our commitment to digital inclusivity and entrepreneurship in the region," said L Lanuwabang.

Booths were installed at the summit, where startups from the North East showcased their work, highlighting the region's innovation and entrepreneurship which was reflective of the grand scale and how well it was organized. While NIELIT's work is pan-India, its impact in the Northeast region is particularly noteworthy, making waves in the region's development.

L Lanuwabang, Director of NIELIT Kohima, explaining MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar about the stalls set up at the summit

Skill development plays a pivotal role in fostering sustainable development and facilitating the shift from informal to formal economies. Guided by the principles and values of decent work, skill development initiatives are essential for managing transformation effectively.

Enhancing The Digital Skills Of Youngsters

The National Policy on Skill Development is geared towards empowering individuals by enhancing their skills and knowledge, and acquiring nationally and internationally recognized qualifications. This empowerment enables access to decent employment opportunities, enhances India's competitiveness in the global market, and aligns with PM Narendra Modi's vision for Digital India. PM Modi's vision is to harness the power of technology to drive inclusive growth, empower citizens, improve governance, and position India as a global leader in the digital economy.

Anubhav Tiwari, Chief Innovation Officer at NIELIT, with dignitaries at the summit





Commenting on the summit, Anubhav Tiwari, Chief Innovation Officer at NIELIT, said it was a proud moment to witness the Digital India Future Skills Summit 2024 spotlighting the innovation ecosystem in the Northeast and catalyzing technological empowerment across India.

Anurag Mazumdar, the co-founder of The Logical Indian, moderated an engaging panel discussion on "Digital Skilling – India’s Talent for Global Workforce." He also reiterated the importance of nurturing skills among the youth of the Northeast and how NIELIT is playing a crucial role in doing so. "Media plays a pivotal role in disseminating information on skill development, empowering individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in today's dynamic workforce. Through impactful storytelling and informed reporting, we aspire to equip individuals with the knowledge of literacy programs by NIELIT," said Anurag Mazumdar.

Anurag Mazumdar, co-founder of The Logical Indian at the Digital Future Skills summit

As the organizing authority, NIELIT assumes a central role in advancing the Digital India Future Skills Summit's agenda. Leveraging its proficiency in training and certifying individuals within the information technology realm, NIELIT stands at the forefront of initiatives that resonate with the Digital India vision.



