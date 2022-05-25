All section
Karnataka: Nurse Allegedly Involved In Child Trafficking Held By Vijayapura Police, Investigation Ongoing

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Noureen Begum

Writer: Noureen Begum

Karnataka,  25 May 2022 9:07 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Jaymala was found raising young children illegally and giving them to people without due process. She gave two children to two different households last week, bypassing the procedures laid out by the government.

The Vijayapura police have arrested a nurse for abducting children from hospitals and supplying them to childless parents. The accused has been identified as Jayamala Patil, who was working as a contract nurse at the primary health centre in Gigajivani village in Chatana taluk.

Raising Children Illegally

Jaymala is a resident of Athani Galli in Vijayapur city of Karnataka and was found raising young children illegally and giving them to people without due process, reported The Times of India.

She gave two children to two different households last week, bypassing the procedures laid out by the government with the intention of trafficking them. Officers and staff of the city's women's police station arrested the convict and rescued two children from her home.

Child Trafficking

Child trafficking is linked to the demand for cheap labour, especially where the working conditions are poor. Jayamala has taken advantage of the poor people and has started child trafficking.

The action taken was based on a complaint by Childline, a child protection helpline. The police found that Jayamala employed two women in two separate houses in Athani Galli and Darbar Galli to take care of a three-year-old child and an 11-month-old baby.

After searching these houses, they found the children, who were taken care of by women appointed by Jayamala for a monthly payment of ₹3,000, The Hindustan Times reported.

During the investigation of the matter, the Vijayapura police suspect that the accused has kept many such kids in different places as part of her child trafficking business.

Government Efforts

According to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), trafficking is one of the worst forms of violation of human rights where a woman or a child is treated as a commodity and not as a human being. It has a vast network across the country that procure women and children from deep rural areas with low awareness of the issue or backbreaking poverty.

Many NGOs working on Anti Trafficking have also reported that in many instances of recovered and rescued victims of trafficking, they can trace the missing person's report at the local police station level.

The government is also taking the necessary actions against the trafficking that has been happening. Under the Child Protection Act, the government tracks every missing child.

Also Read: Chennai Traffic Police Enforces Helmet Rules For Pillion Riders To Reduce Accident Rate


