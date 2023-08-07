Nuh Violence: Several Shops Vandalized By Miscreants, Internet Ban To Continue

On Sunday, a group of masked men on motorcycles allegedly vandalized several shops and injured a few people at two locations in Panipat, Haryana. This incident occurred after authorities in the Nuh district carried out a demolition drive to remove illegal structures, from where stones were reportedly pelted on a religious procession in the previous week.

The demolition drive in Nuh was initiated in response to communal clashes, and during the fourth day of the drive, 162 illegally built permanent and 591 makeshift structures were razed, clearing 57.5 acres of land across 37 sites of encroachments.

AAP leader Javed Ahmed denied any involvement in the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist, Pradeep Sharma, during the violence in Nuh.

As part of security measures, banks and ATMs in Nuh, Tauru, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka, and Pingawan were allowed to open for a short time on Sunday. Financial transactions in banks were permitted from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, and ATMs were open until 3:00 pm. Government offices were expected to function smoothly on Monday. The partial relaxation of the curfew in the Nuh district was extended by one extra hour, reported News18.

In connection with the communal violence in Nuh district, the Haryana Police arrested several Rohingya refugees. The Superintendent of Police, Narender Bijarniya, mentioned that some Rohingya refugees had illegally occupied the land of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran in Tauru, and some were identified for pelting stones on the religious procession. The situation remains tense in the affected areas as authorities continue to address the aftermath of the violence.

Allegations By Political Parties

AAP leader Javed Ahmed further called allegations of his involvement in the murder of Sham a “political propaganda" and an attempt to malign his as well as party’s image.

The Haryana Police has formed four teams to investigate the violence that occurred in the Nuh district last week. The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khagata, has decided to continue the ban on internet services in the area until the situation normalizes. An additional one hour has been added to the public's movement from the day the curfew is lifted.

However, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale has alleged that the demolition drive in Nuh targeted only a particular community. The Nuh District Administration has been demolishing houses and shops belonging to Muslims under the pretext of them being illegal immigrants and Rohingyas encroaching on government land.

In another incident, a mahapanchayat of the Hindu community was organized in Tigra village in Gurugram on Sunday to protest against the arrest of four accused involved in the burning of a mosque in Sector-57 of Gurugram and the killing of its Naib Imam during the peak of violence last week. The mahapanchayat has given a seven-day ultimatum to the police for the release of the accused.

Communal Violence In Nuh

The communal clashes first broke out during a Hindu religious procession in Nuh district, after rumours spread that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event. Bhiwani case is linked to the death of two cousins Junaid and Nasir, whose charred bodies were found inside a four-wheeler in Haryana's Bhiwani district in February.

Communal violence in parts of Haryana, particularly in the Nuh district, has led the state government to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The clashes between a group of young men and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad during a religious procession resulted in six deaths and left more than 20 police personnel injured. Attacking the Opposition,Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said, "What was the government doing when these violent clashes broke out in Gurugram, Nuh, Sohna...This was the malice of the government (Haryana govt)."

The central agencies and ministries have narrowed down on close to 100 social media handles that are highly active and involved in spreading misinformation related to the Nuh violence through their accounts. The Centre has also initiated the process of blocking these accounts.

Also Read: India To Become $6.7 Trillion Economy By 2030, Says Research Firm