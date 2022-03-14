All section
Caste discrimination
Image Credit- Rising Kashmir, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Innovative Minds! Six Students From North Kashmir Devise 'Smart Spoon' To Detect Salt Quantity In Food

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

14 March 2022

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The device is a reliable and affordable option for people suffering from hypertension as it will help keep a record of salt consumption. It works on the basic principle of conductivity and resistance.

Six students from North Kashmir's Bandipora district have created an innovative device, 'smart spoon', to detect the quantity of salt added to dishes and beverages. The device is a reliable and affordable option for people suffering from hypertension as it will help keep a record of salt consumption. It works on the basic principle of conductivity and resistance.

The six students, Adnan Farooq, Tabish Mushtaq, Seerat, Tabasum Mansoor, Zainab-un-Nissa and Amaan, devised the 'smart spoon'.

'Inventing Something Useful'

Adnan Farooq, a student of class 10 and one of the innovators, said that he wanted to invent something useful for the people. He said, "My mother is a hypertensive patient and was not able to check the salt of different dishes and teas. During Ramadan, it was difficult to check the salt of dishes and tea. So, we decided to invent a smart spoon," quoted Rising Kashmir.

Green/Red Light Indicators

Amaan, a student of class 10 and another innovator of the team of six, said their device would prove beneficial to many. He said the 'smart spoon' has green and red lights, indicating the amount of salt present in a particular dish or beverage. He explained the working of the device; the spoon works smartly on conductivity and resistance and turns green to red if the quantity of salt increases and changes from red to green when it decreases.

The students are working under the supervision of Jahangir Ahmad, who invented a wireless prototype diaper with unique technology, useful for adults, babies, and paralytic patients.

He said to the publication that the students have invented an excellent, smart spoon that they want to share with the public and wouldn't use as a patent. He explained that people need to set the value of salt as per their taste and then dip the spoon, which will display the value on the organic led display mounted on it.

Ahmad said that the device has an inbuilt battery that requires charging. However, they are still working and exploring possibilities if the device could get power from the temperature difference by utilizing the concept of 'The Seebeck effect'.

Also Read: Meet The 24-Year-Old Pilot Who Evacuated Over 800 Indians From War-Torn Ukraine

