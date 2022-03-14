Innovative Minds! Six Students From North Kashmir Devise 'Smart Spoon' To Detect Salt Quantity In Food

Six students from North Kashmir's Bandipora district have created an innovative device, 'smart spoon', to detect the quantity of salt added to dishes and beverages. The device is a reliable and affordable option for people suffering from hypertension as it will help keep a record of salt consumption. It works on the basic principle of conductivity and resistance.

The six students, Adnan Farooq, Tabish Mushtaq, Seerat, Tabasum Mansoor, Zainab-un-Nissa and Amaan, devised the 'smart spoon'.

'Inventing Something Useful'

Adnan Farooq, a student of class 10 and one of the innovators, said that he wanted to invent something useful for the people. He said, "My mother is a hypertensive patient and was not able to check the salt of different dishes and teas. During Ramadan, it was difficult to check the salt of dishes and tea. So, we decided to invent a smart spoon," quoted Rising Kashmir.

Green/Red Light Indicators

Amaan, a student of class 10 and another innovator of the team of six, said their device would prove beneficial to many. He said the 'smart spoon' has green and red lights, indicating the amount of salt present in a particular dish or beverage. He explained the working of the device; the spoon works smartly on conductivity and resistance and turns green to red if the quantity of salt increases and changes from red to green when it decreases.

The students are working under the supervision of Jahangir Ahmad, who invented a wireless prototype diaper with unique technology, useful for adults, babies, and paralytic patients.

He said to the publication that the students have invented an excellent, smart spoon that they want to share with the public and wouldn't use as a patent. He explained that people need to set the value of salt as per their taste and then dip the spoon, which will display the value on the organic led display mounted on it.

Ahmad said that the device has an inbuilt battery that requires charging. However, they are still working and exploring possibilities if the device could get power from the temperature difference by utilizing the concept of 'The Seebeck effect'.

Also Read: Meet The 24-Year-Old Pilot Who Evacuated Over 800 Indians From War-Torn Ukraine