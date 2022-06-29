All section
Caste discrimination
DGCI Gives Nod To Serum Institute Of Indias Covovax COVID Vaccine For Kids Aged 7 To 12 Years: Know More

Image Credit: Unsplash, Serum Institute Of India and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
DGCI Gives Nod To Serum Institute Of India's Covovax COVID Vaccine For Kids Aged 7 To 12 Years: Know More

India,  29 Jun 2022 5:42 AM GMT

DCGI has also approved the country's first indigenously produced mRNA vaccine against coronavirus manufactured by the Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for restricted emergency use for those aged 18 years and above. As per the source, the go-ahead has been given with certain conditions.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 28 officially gave the nod to the restricted emergency use authorisation to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covovax' for kids aged between 7 to 12 years.

News publication Wion quoted sources as saying that DCGI has also approved the country's first indigenously produced mRNA vaccine against coronavirus manufactured by the Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for restricted emergency use for those aged 18 years and above. As per the source, the go-ahead has been given with certain conditions.

Covovax COVID Vaccine Approved For Kids!

Gennova's mRNA COVID vaccine can be kept at 2-8 degrees, official sources claimed, while other mRNA COVID vaccines need to be stored at sub-zero temperatures. Earlier, the country's drugs controller general had approved the Covovax vaccine for restricted use in adults on December 28. The nod was provided to the age group 12 to 17 years, also subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

Official sources said that Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, applied to DCGI on March 16. During its last meeting in April, the expert panel had sought more data from the Pune-based firm over the application.

India's COVID Tally, Rising Cases!

India reported 14,506 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of the country to 4,34,33,345, the Union Health Ministry was quoted by India Today on Wednesday. Furthermore, 30 deaths were reported in India over the past 24 hours, raising the total reported death count to 5,25,077.

The country's active caseload went up to 99,602. In the past day, active cases have also increased by 2,902. The health ministry revealed that the national COVID recovery rate was reported at 98.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, 11,574 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the novel virus to 4,28,08,666 across India.

The top five states in India which registered the most number of cases were Maharashtra (3,482), Kerala (2,993), Tamil Nadu (1,484), Karnataka (968) and West Bengal (954).

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Serum Institute Of India 
covid vaccine 
Covovax 

