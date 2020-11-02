The Canada Police on Sunday clarified that the brutal stabbing that took place in Quebec City on Saturday did not have any terror angle. A sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing and carried a bladed weapon on November 1 claiming two lives, and injuring five others.

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday but has not been officially identified by the police. Although, the local media identified him as Carl Girouard, and has a history of mental illness.

While the team involved the city police's anti-terror unit in the investigation, it tweeted, "According to our initial information, there is no indication that the suspect may have acted on motives other than personal ones," reported The Hindustan Times.

The incident occurred on the night of Halloween, near the Chateau Frontenac, on rue des Ramparts in the city, close to the National Assembly area. The suspect does not belong to the city.

Police told the media that the accused 'chose his victims at random,' and wanted to kill as many people as possible. According to the report, the suspect told the police of carrying out similar crime five years ago.

He made a brief preliminary court appearance by video-link Sunday afternoon and would face two charges of homicide and five more for attempted homicide.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter expressing his dismay over the attack.

To the people of Quebec City, and to all Quebecers: Canadians across the country are with you. Our hearts go out to the families of François Duchesne and Suzanne Clermont, and to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. https://t.co/3Cxgxdh48z — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 1, 2020

