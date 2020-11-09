No Relief For Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami As Bombay High Court Rejects Bail Plea

The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected interim bail to Republic TV chief editorArnab Goswami in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

The Court said that 'no case was made for the exercise of extraordinary jurisdiction by the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution', when the petitioners have the alternate remedy of regular bail under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, reported LiveLaw.

The Court also denied bail to co-accused Nitish Sarda and Feroz Sheikh.

Goswami was arrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody on November 4, in the 2018 abetment to suicide case. He was shifted to Taloja Central Prison in Mumbai on Sunday from a makeshift COVID-19 quarantine centre in Alibaug after he was found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

The Raigad crime branch found Goswami using somebody's mobile phone and active on social media after the police had seized his phone while taking him into judicial custody.

Goswami had filed a bail plea before the Bombay HC on Saturday, which had further given him the option to apply to the sessions court. The division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik had reserved its order on Goswami's bail plea without granting any immediate relief.

In his bail application, Goswami had alleged manhandling by Police and claimed that he suffered a 6-inch-deep gash on his left hand, not allowed to wear shoes throughout, suffered vein injuries and was denied access to drinking water.

The bail plea further read that his arrest was conducted in 'blatant violation of fundamental rights to life and personal liberty' that one is guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

