No Proposal Yet On Appointing Ex-IAS Officer Shah Faesal As Advisor To J&K LG

Image Credit: Outlook

Trending
No Proposal Yet On Appointing Ex-IAS Officer Shah Faesal As Advisor To J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir,  10 Oct 2021 7:06 AM GMT

Though there has been speculation about former IAS officert Shah Faesal, who quit politics last year following his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA), as advisor to Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, formally no proposal has been considered for the same, according to sources.

Though there has been speculation about former IAS officers Shah Faesal, who quit politics last year following his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA), as advisor to Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, formally no proposal has been considered for the same, according to sources.

The rumours about Faesal being nominated advisor gained ground after Baseer Khan was relieved of the said charge earlier this week. Of late, he has been praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on social media, reported Hindustan Times.

In 2009, Faesal had topped the IAS exam. He resigned from the civil services in January 2019 and floated a new political party— Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movementin August of the same year. However, after being at the helm of the party as president for 17 months, he resigned.



Faesal was detained at the Delhi airport on August 4, 2019, after he reached the national capital from Srinagar, a day before Parliament scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Confusion Over Status As IAS Officer

There is much confusion over his status as an IAS officer, with his resignation stuck with the Indian government for the past one and a half years. It is not clear, however, whether he will be back into the IAS fold or whether this is an individual appointment.

News of his supposed appointment comes in the backdrop of rising incidents of local militancy and attacks on Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs. If appointed, he will be advising the LG on local issues. This can be seen as an attempt by the Centre to establish a political dialogue in Kashmir. He could help start direct communication with the people of the Valley.

Also Read: Legrand Group Gets International Recognition For Empowering Girls With Scholarships


