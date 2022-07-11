Shocking! 'No Mid-Day Meal, Master Ask For Massages,' Students In Bihar's Katihar Vandalise School

All section
Picture Credit: Wikimedia, Wikimedia

Trending
Bihar,  11 July 2022 6:46 AM GMT

The students of Bariaul Upgraded Middle School in Katihar's Barsoi block alleged that the management does not provide us with a mid-day meal sanctioned by the government and asks for massages every time. A video then surfaced across social media platforms where students can be seen vandalising school properties.

In a recent blow to the Bariaul Upgraded Middle School in Katihar's Barsoi block, the students alleged that the management doesn't provide them with a mid-day meal sanctioned by the government, and every time asks for massages. Then students, over alleged discrepancies in implementing the mid-day meal scheme in school, vandalised school properties.

The video of students destroying materialistic items surfaced on social media platforms. It received massive criticism from netizens as similar incidents that occurred were reported in the past from Bihar.

The district administration has taken cognisance of the matter and ordered an investigation after local reports alleged that the villagers provoked students to create unrest on the school premises. The Zila Parishad member Muhammad Gulzar Alam spoke to some students and learned that the school is not providing mid-day meals, and the teacher asked to give massages forcefully instead of teaching.

'Incident Is Shameful'

The block education officer, Mumtaz Ahmed, held a round of talks with the headmaster of Bariaul Upgraded Middle School and called the incident 'Shameful.' He further pressed the matter and said appropriate action would be taken against those involved.

The incident also escalated political commentary where opposition leaders started verbally attacking the local Member of Legislative Assembly, MLA and Zila Parishad members for mismanagement in schools and playing with the future of students.

Also Read: Astonishing! This 17-Year-Old Boy From Bihar Bagged Rs 2.5 Cr Scholarship To Study In US

X