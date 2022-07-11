Shocking! 'No Mid-Day Meal, Master Ask For Massages,' Students In Bihar's Katihar Vandalise School

In a recent blow to the Bariaul Upgraded Middle School in Katihar's Barsoi block, the students alleged that the management doesn't provide them with a mid-day meal sanctioned by the government, and every time asks for massages. Then students, over alleged discrepancies in implementing the mid-day meal scheme in school, vandalised school properties.

The video of students destroying materialistic items surfaced on social media platforms. It received massive criticism from netizens as similar incidents that occurred were reported in the past from Bihar.

This is nt a video of Sri Lanka but of Katihar in Bihar. see how small children thr is a ruckus about the disturbance in the mid-day meal, destroyed the school. The matter is located in the area of ​​Abadpur police station area, it is a case of Bariaul Upgraded Middle School. pic.twitter.com/vIJPgN42JJ — Kaustuv Ray (@kaustuvray) July 9, 2022

The district administration has taken cognisance of the matter and ordered an investigation after local reports alleged that the villagers provoked students to create unrest on the school premises. The Zila Parishad member Muhammad Gulzar Alam spoke to some students and learned that the school is not providing mid-day meals, and the teacher asked to give massages forcefully instead of teaching.

'Incident Is Shameful'

The block education officer, Mumtaz Ahmed, held a round of talks with the headmaster of Bariaul Upgraded Middle School and called the incident 'Shameful.' He further pressed the matter and said appropriate action would be taken against those involved.

The incident also escalated political commentary where opposition leaders started verbally attacking the local Member of Legislative Assembly, MLA and Zila Parishad members for mismanagement in schools and playing with the future of students.

Also Read: Astonishing! This 17-Year-Old Boy From Bihar Bagged Rs 2.5 Cr Scholarship To Study In US