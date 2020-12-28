'No Instructions To Disallow Chinese Passengers': Airlines Deny Claims Of Centre's Order

The aviation industry has denied receiving any directive from the Centre to stop flying Chinese nationals in India.



Although the flights between both countries are suspended, Chinese nationals are eligible to travel to India on specific types of visas, excluding tourist visas, via countries that have 'air bubble'.

'Air bubble' refers to a bilateral flight corridor between India and specific countries that allows respective national airlines to fly in and out of both countries, under certain restricted arrangements, reported India Today.



Earlier reports suggested that the government had asked all the airlines informally not to fly Chinese nationals into the country. It was learnt that many airlines asked the authorities for a written order denying boarding to Chinese nationals on flights. According to NDTV, Air India is still boarding all passengers, including the Chinese.

The move was considered as India's retaliation to China's move of stopping Indian nationals from flying into their country since early November.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it's hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits," a Chinese embassy statement dated November 3 read.



India is currently facing a travel ban from China in view of coronavirus, apart from the UK, France, Belgium, Bangladesh and the Philippines. The country will make further adjustments and announcements in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation.

