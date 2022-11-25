All section
Caste discrimination
No Grey Hair, Balding Patches, Religious Rings: Air Indias New Guidelines for Cabin Crew

Image Credits: Facebook/Air India, Air India (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

'No Grey Hair, Balding Patches, Religious Rings': Air India's New Guidelines for Cabin Crew

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

India,  25 Nov 2022 11:39 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

The circular, running more than 40 pages, instructed all Air India crew members to immediately adhere to the uniform regulations imposed on their attire and the way they style their hair.

Tata Group-owned Air India announced new grooming standards for its male and female cabin staff, which included a ban on wearing black clothes and religious thread on the wrist, neck, and ankle. The circular, running more than 40 pages, instructed all crew members to immediately adhere to the uniform regulations as released by Air India.

No Grey Hair, No Crew Cuts

As part of Air India's focus on grooming, the airline has asked that its cabin staff frequently dye their grey hair in natural tones as part of standards that encompass travel even while they are on leave, raising eyebrows on the stern uniform codes. "Grey hair is not permitted. Grey hair must be regularly coloured in [a] natural shade. Fashion colours and henna are not permitted," stated the guidelines.

The airline, in the circular, said that male crew must maintain a clean-shaven appearance or a bald appearance if they have deep receding hairlines or balding patches. "Head must be shaved daily," it said, adding that there can be no crew cuts.

Religious Threads, Rings Barred

Religious rings with coloured stones and pearls, nose pins and neck jewellery, and thumb rings are among the items not allowed, reported Indian Express. The airline justified the guidelines saying wearing such jewellery causes delays during security checks. Additionally, the guideline also barred the crew from sporting Black and religious thread on the wrist, neck, and ankle.

For females, the guidelines said, "A small bindi is allowed with a saree only (optional) and must be within 0.5 cm in size. Big-size bindi is not permitted." The female crew can use only four medium-sized black tic-tacs or bobby pins on the hair. The type and size of the pins must match. Short open hair must be blow-dried or permanently smoothed, it stated.

Mixed Reactions From Twitterati

Since being acquired by Tata earlier this year, the airline has announced other grooming guidelines in addition to this one. Soon after the acquisition, Tata Group urged its flight attendants to wear the least amount of jewellery possible to prevent delays. It said that the cabin staff must follow the dress code requirements, focusing on wearing little jewellery to prevent delays at customs and security inspections.

This guideline has stirred multiple reactions among netizens. While a few think that these codes are unnecessarily strict, others see it as a move to bring uniformity and discipline among the crew. "Basic grooming is necessary, but the conditions mentioned, I feel, are just breaching the walls of 'objectification'," said a user on Twitter.

However, another commented, "Hope it imbibes discipline and leads to more revenue", thus agreeing with the new guidelines.

Contributors Suggest Correction
