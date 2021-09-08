All section
No End To Violence Against Women: Plaints Rise By 46% In 2021; UP, Delhi Top List

Credits: Wikimedia 

Trending

No End To Violence Against Women: Plaints Rise By 46% In 2021; UP, Delhi Top List

Devyani Madaik

By: Devyani Madaik  (Digital Journalist) 

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist
See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  8 Sep 2021 9:27 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The complaints were regarding the 'live with dignity' clause, domestic violence, torture, dowry harassment of married women, molestation, rape, attempt to rape, and complaints of cybercrimes.

There seems to be no end to violence against as there has been a 46 per cent rise in complaints in 2021. The data was released by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday, September 6.

According to the data, the commission received nearly 19,953 complaints in the first eight months (January - August) of this year. The number is higher than what was reported in the corresponding perio last year, with 13,618 complaints, Hindustan Times reported.

In July alone, the NCW received around 3,248 complaints, the highest since June 2015.

States Clocking Highest Number Of Plaints

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi topped the list, generating more than half of the total complaints. While Uttar Pradesh registered nearly 10,084 complaints and the national capital, 2,147 complaints. Haryana reported the third-highest, with 995 complaints, followed by Maharashtra, with 974 came from Maharashtra.

Types of Complaints

The maximum was recorded under the right to live with dignity clause (7,036), followed by 4,289 complaints of domestic violence and 2,923 complaints of torture and dowry harassment of married women. Around 1,116 complaints were of the offence of outraging the modesty of women and molestation, 1,022 complaints of rape and attempt to rape, and 585 complaints of cybercrimes, the media reported.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said the rise in complaints was evident because the commission was regularly conducting awareness programmes, and the public is now more aware of what steps to take.

Besides, the commission has launched several new initiatives having a 24X7 helpline number to aid women who have been victims of the atrocity, Sharma added.

Also Read: 'Law Equal For All': Chhattisgarh CM On His Father's Arrest For His Remarks On Brahmins

Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
National Commission for Women 
violence against women 

X
X