No End To Violence Against Women: Plaints Rise By 46% In 2021; UP, Delhi Top List

There seems to be no end to violence against as there has been a 46 per cent rise in complaints in 2021. The data was released by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday, September 6.

According to the data, the commission received nearly 19,953 complaints in the first eight months (January - August) of this year. The number is higher than what was reported in the corresponding perio last year, with 13,618 complaints, Hindustan Times reported.

In July alone, the NCW received around 3,248 complaints, the highest since June 2015.

States Clocking Highest Number Of Plaints

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi topped the list, generating more than half of the total complaints. While Uttar Pradesh registered nearly 10,084 complaints and the national capital, 2,147 complaints. Haryana reported the third-highest, with 995 complaints, followed by Maharashtra, with 974 came from Maharashtra.

Types of Complaints

The maximum was recorded under the right to live with dignity clause (7,036), followed by 4,289 complaints of domestic violence and 2,923 complaints of torture and dowry harassment of married women. Around 1,116 complaints were of the offence of outraging the modesty of women and molestation, 1,022 complaints of rape and attempt to rape, and 585 complaints of cybercrimes, the media reported.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said the rise in complaints was evident because the commission was regularly conducting awareness programmes, and the public is now more aware of what steps to take.

Besides, the commission has launched several new initiatives having a 24X7 helpline number to aid women who have been victims of the atrocity, Sharma added.

