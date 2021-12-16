No Data On People Wounded, Killed By Vigilante Groups, Mobs In India: Centre

The central government informed that NCRB had maintained no separate data on the number of people injured or killed by various vigilante groups, self-claimed religious groups or mobs in the country.

The only data available for reference is the one received from all the states and union territories under various crime heads defined under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), The Indian Express reported.

The information was a response to the query raised in the upper house of the parliament on Wednesday, December 16.

Raising Public Awareness

In his reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that there is no separate data maintained; however, the Centre has made an effort to raise public awareness about the menace of mob lynching through audio-visual media.

Rai said that the ministry has also trained service providers and sensitised them regarding lynching, vandalism carried out by vigilante groups, who have sprung up in thousands of towns and villages in the country.

They have also been tutored to verify whether the information is accurate or a potential rumour to incite violence and communal disharmony, Rai added.

Advisories For State/UT Officials

Two years ago, in 2019, the Centre had issued guidelines to the state and union territories administrators to tackle the mob lynching issue. At the time, cases of mob violence soar in India.

Rai said the way cases were handled by the police and the public orders given were state subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. The state and UT governments are responsible for detecting, registering, investigating and preventing registration cases.

Also Read: Durga Puja Makes Way To UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List