'No Concrete Announcements On Other Issues': After Farm Laws Repeal, Farmers Remind Centre Of 6 Demands

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced rolling back the three controversial farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (a coalition of over forty Indian farmers' unions) wrote him an open letter on November 21, listing their remaining demands.

Farmers hardened their stand on the issue they mentioned in the letter and said they would continue to protest at the sites until they were all addressed. They said the government made a 'unilateral declaration than a bilateral solution', despite several rounds of negotiations.

Six Demands

The farmers said they were disappointed with the lack of 'concrete' announcements regarding the other issues they had mentioned since the beginning, right from legalising Minimum Support Price (MSP) to withdrawal of cases a few protestors.

SKM said that MSP based on the comprehensive cost of production (C2+50%) should be made a legal entitlement for all agricultural produce so that every farmer is assured at least the MSP for their entire crop.

The letter also sought a memorial of over 600 farmers who had died during the protests due to various circumstances and compensation and rehabilitation support for their families.

SKM Withdraw the draft 'Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021.

The unions urged withdrawing penal provisions against farmers in the 'Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021'.

The umbrella union also demanded to scrap penal actions against protesters implicated in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, other states in the past year.

The letter mentioned the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, when four protesters were killed after being hit by three vehicles and urged to initiate stringent action against the accused Ajay Mishra Teni. The letter said the accused roams freely and remains a Minister in the cabinet. They urged his arrest and detailed investigation into the case.

'We Welcome The Withdrawal'

"We welcome the withdrawal of all three farm laws. Prime Minister, you have appealed that now we should go back home. We want to assure you that we are not fond of sitting on the streets and desire to return to our homes, families and farming. If you want the same, the government must resume talks with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on the above six issues. The completion of one year is a huge moment for us. If the government still tries to delay the repeal, we will stay here for another year," The Indian Express quoted the letter.

