All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
No Cases Of Forced Child Labour During COVID-19-Induced Lockdown, Says Smriti Irani In Rajya Sabha

Image Credit- Twitter/ Smriti Irani Office, Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

No Cases Of Forced Child Labour During COVID-19-Induced Lockdown, Says Smriti Irani In Rajya Sabha

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  21 July 2022 11:24 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

As per information from the NCPCR, no such cases/reports regarding children forced to leave their homes for illegal child labour, smuggling and forced marriage during lockdown have come to the notice.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Not a single case of children forced to leave their homes for illegal child labour and smuggling during the COVID-19-induced lockdown has come to the notice of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Rajya Sabha was informed on July 20.

Strict Monitoring At Railway Stations

In response to a question in the upper house, Smriti Irani, the minister for Women and Child Development, said 330 stations have been covered under the Integrated Emergency Response Management System (IERMS) project to install CCTV cameras and monitoring rooms at the railway stations.

Further, all 67 stations of Konkan Railway have been commissioned under the 'Provision of Video Surveillance System' project, and 696 anti-human trafficking units are operational in districts of different states and UTs under the project for 'Setting up/strengthening Anti-Human Trafficking Units'.

No Cases Of Forced Child Labour/ Marriage & Smuggling

Irani said in a written response, "As per information received from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), no such cases/reports regarding children forced to leave their homes for illegal child labour, smuggling and forced marriage during lockdown have come to the notice," quoted NDTV.

The NCPCR has received a total of 617 complaints relating to child kidnapping since 2020. It is an Indian statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, and works under the aegis of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, GoI.

Other Schemes For Children & Women

In reply to a question on the mandatory requirement of the Aadhaar card for minors who want to avail of the Supplementary Nutrition Programme, she said, "No child is deprived of supplementary nutrition due to the absence of Aadhaar number and the benefits under the scheme can be accessed using the mother's Aadhaar card," quoted The Print.

She added the Ministry of Home Affairs is also implementing a scheme, namely Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC), under the Nirbhaya Fund with a total outlay of ₹ 223.19 crores.

Further, in the response, Irani said that under CCPWC, MHA had provided a grant to states/UTs to develop cyber forensic cum training laboratories, hiring junior cyber consultants and training capacity building to give hands-on training to law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, judicial officers, and investigators.

Twenty-eight states/UTs have set up cyber forensic cum training laboratories. Over 19,000 police personnel, prosecutors, and judicial officers have been trained.

Also Read: 'Because I'm Dalit': UP Minister Dinesh Khatik Resigns From Cabinet Alleging Discrimination, Corruption

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Child Labour 
Smuggling 
Forced Marriage 
Human Trafficking 

Must Reads

Blockchain Technology For Change! Know How This Hyderabad Startup Is Tackling Climate Action
No, Video Of People Calling For Beheading Of Yati Narsinghanand Is Not Recent; Viral Video Is From 2021
Media Outlets Shared Old Video Of Landslide From Assam As Visuals From Maharashtra
No Cases Of Forced Child Labour During COVID-19-Induced Lockdown, Says Smriti Irani In Rajya Sabha
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X