NMC Approves 50 New Medical Colleges In 15 States With Over 8,000 MBBS Seats

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved opening 50 new medical colleges this year, which will have 8,195 MBBS seats, top sources in the Union Ministry of Health said on Thursday, June 8.

Thirty of these colleges will be government-run, while the rest will be private institutions. As per ministry officials, the new medical colleges will come up in 15 states, with Telangana receiving the highest number of approvals — 13.

Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh will have the second-highest number of new medical colleges — five. Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh are also on the list, as reported by ThePrint.

According to the Union Health Ministry data for the 2022-2023 academic year, there are a total of 654 functional medical colleges and 99,763 MBBS seats in the country.

Derecognition Of Colleges

The NMC has also started derecognising 38 medical colleges because of alleged administrative deficiencies like irregularity in maintaining details on faculty, non-installation of CCTV cameras, and failure to adhere to the biometric attendance system.

Depending on this exercise’s outcome, it is possible that the final intake of MBBS students may be less than the total seats approved for the 2023-24 academic year.

Sources in the ministry also said the National Exit Test (NEXT), a proposed common qualifying examination for all final-year MBBS students, would be held for the first time next year. Currently, final-year MBBS exams are held by individual colleges and universities.

