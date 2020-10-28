NIA Raids NGOs, Greater Kashmir, Activist's Home Across State In Crackdown On Terror Funding

Trending

The agency registered a case against the NGOs and Trusts on receipt of credible information that they are collecting funds for secessionist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   28 Oct 2020 8:03 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-28T13:35:11+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
NIA Raids NGOs, Greater Kashmir, Activists Home Across State In Crackdown On Terror Funding

Credits: Patrika 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday morning conducted raids in multiple places in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in the ongoing terror funding case, including the office of the popular English daily, Greater Kashmir.

The investigation agency also raided the house of Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez in Sonwar and the offices of NGO Athrout. The NGO work towards providing free medical aid, education aid to the vulnerable communities of the Union Territory, and their work have featured in multiple national media outlets.
The NIA has registered a new case to probe into the fund-raising activities of the NGO. Hawala racket, misappropriation of funds and terror funding are some of the allegations against these NGOs, reported
The Hindustan Times. Local police and the Central Reserve Police Forces assisted the team.

"This case was registered by NIA on 8/10/2020 u/s 120B, 124 A IPC and sections 17, 18, 22A, 22C, 38, 39 and 40 UA(P)A, 1967 on receipt of credible information that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions etc. and are then utilizing these funds for secessionist and terrorist activities in J&K," the agency said.

In 2016, the NIA detained Khurram Parvez for 76 days under the Public Safety Act. His arrest had sparked controversy as he was detained without any formal arrest warrant.
In 2019, the NIA had questioned Greater Kashmir chief editor Fayaz Kaloo reagarding articles published after Burhan Wani's encounter. Rashi Makhdhoomi, the organisation's publisher, was also summoned to Delhi that time.
Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter criticising the investigation agency's move of conducting raids and said that this set another example of the government to halt the freedom of expression and dissent.
