NIA Raids Day 2: NGOs In Delhi, Srinagar Searched In Terror Funding Case

Six non-profits and trusts, and nine locations, including the property of former Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul-Islam Khan have been raided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a major crackdown on terror funding case.

The six NGOs raided by the NIA include Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement, and J&K Voice of Victims.

The two Delhi based NGOs include-Charity Alliance and Human Welfare Foundation, while the rest are in Srinagar.

Zafarul-Islam Khan is the founding editor of the newspaper Milli Gazette and chairman of Charity Alliance.

The raids by the investigation agency began yesterday at 10 locations in Srinagar and one in Bengaluru in connection with the case in which some non-profits are suspected of raising funds in India and abroad for carrying out separatist activity in J&K.

Several incriminating documents and electronic devices have also been found during the searches.

NIA officials raided the residences and offices of Khurram Parvez, coordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society; his associates Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta and Swati Sheshadri; Parveena Ahanger, chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, NGO Athrout, and the Greater Kailash Trust on October 28.

Reacting to the raids, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said that it is a "vicious crackdown on dissent". "NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line," Mufti tweeted on Wednesday.

The NIA in a statement alleged those under the radar have been receiving money from undisclosed donors, which was being used to fund terror activities.

