The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 Oct 2020 11:02 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-13T16:34:00+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Over 32,000 Complaints Registered Between April To September This Year: National Human Rights Commission

The National Human Rights Commission on October 12 said that it registered 32,876 complaints between April-September when India was reeling under the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

"This year has been very tough globally for humanity due to COVID-19, NHRC Chairperson Justice (retd) HL Dattu said on Monday.

"We have been trying to cope with the related challenges in line with the spirit of COVID warriors to face the adversity despite the fact that some of NHRC employees were also impacted by the pandemic," he added.

:Between October 1, 2019 to September 30 this year, the Commission registered 73,729 complaints. These included 32,876 complaints registered during April 1-September 30, 2020, while various parts of the country were impacted by COVID-19 pandemic," the NHRC chairperson said.

"These also include 29 suo moto cases of human rights violation taken up by the rights panel," Dattu said, on the 27th anniversary of the foundation.

Besides, the Supreme Court allowed NHRC to intervene in its suo moto petition on the issues pertaining to migrant labourers, the statement read.

"This year, the pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges at every front of life due to which, we are not organizing formal function to mark the occasion," Dattu said. "However, we hope and pray that situation improves, and we are able to celebrate it along with International Human Rights Day on December 10." h

Also Read: India Generated Over 18,000 Tonnes COVID-19 Waste In Four Months: Central Pollution Control Board

