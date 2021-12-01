This Pune-Based Start-Up Introduces Electric Bicycle With 100 Km Range In India

All section
India,  1 Dec 2021 8:27 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Nexzu Mobility has launched its latest bicycle, which claims to transform the cycling experience for customers, with their Roadlark electric bicycle that offers 100km mileage and a top speed of 25kmph.

The demand for electric bicycles is increasing day by day in India, which has resulted in many companies investing their resources in better and efficient designs.

Now, Nexzu Mobility, a Pune-based electric vehicle company, has launched its latest bicycle, which claims to transform the cycling experience for customers with their Roadlark electric bicycle that offers 100km mileage and a top speed of 25kmph.

The Nexzu Roadlark electric bicycle has two batteries in-frame 5.2Ah and detachable 8.7Ah. It is powered by a BLDC 250w 36v motor. It also comes with dual disc brakes with ABS, and a peddle assist mode that enables the range promised by the company. The vehicle is priced at Rs 44,000 and takes about 4 hours to charge fully.

"We are excited that Roadlark is the breakthrough product in the e-cycle space. The company is elevating above its competitors with an e-cycle that offers a 100km range. Our product is sure to boost e-cycle adoption and is a promising innovation that could replace petrol scooters and mopeds in the future," said Pankaj Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexzu Mobility, according to India Today.

Nexzu Mobility Also Launched Cargo Variant

In a bid to boost adoption in the B2B space, Nexzu Mobility also launched a cargo variant of the Roadlark e-cycle intended for e-commerce. The brand is in talks with delivery companies to adopt the worldwide trend of deliveries by electric cycles. This would aim to raise the demand for eco-friendly e-cycles and help to replace petrol scooters and mopeds.

Nexzu Mobility expanded their dealerships network across the countries in cities like Gurugram in Haryana, Madurai in Chennai, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Vijayapura in Karnataka, Medchal Malkajgiri in Telangana, Ballabgarh in Haryana, and Chhattisgarh. Consumers can also purchase the product directly from the companies' e-commerce platform, Nexzu, for doorstep delivery across India.

Also Read: UP: Bridge Connecting Roads To Two Major Districts Collapses, No Casualty Reported

