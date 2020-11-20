Watch: New Zealand Police Officers Dance To Bollywood Tunes On Diwali

A video of New Zealand police officers dancing to Bollywood tunes was widely shared. The officers were seen dancing to Bollywood songs at Diwali event organised by the Multicultural Council of Wellington, on Wednesday, November 18.



Out of about 2.4 lakh Indians in New Zealand, nearly 15,000 are in Wellington who celebrate Diwali as one of the popular festivals. In the original video shared by The Wellington Indian Association, police force, Wing 345 was seen performing synchronised dance steps at the New Zealand Police College in Wellington.

This video was widely shared by netizens.

