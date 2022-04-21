All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
New Shivamogga Airport To Be Named After BS Yediyurappa, Confirms Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Image Credit: Unsplash, Facebook/Basavaraj Bommai and Facebook/BS Yediyurappa (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

New Shivamogga Airport To Be Named After BS Yediyurappa, Confirms Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Karnataka,  21 April 2022 7:47 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

CM Bommai also added that once this airport is completed, it would provide a significant boost to education, health services and industrialisation of Shivamogga.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai officially announced on April 20 that the under-construction Shivamogga airport would be named after former CM BS Yediyurappa. The state Cabinet also finalised its decision in this regard.

"The project has been taken up under the Udaan programme. Measures would be taken to complete all the work before that to dedicate the airport to the people. The airport would be ready for inauguration in December. The proposal for naming the airport after BS Yediyurappa would be sent to the Union Civil Aviation Minister and the necessary orders would follow after getting the approval," after reviewing the airport's works, CM Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

All You Need To Know About The New Shivamogga Airport

He also added that the Modern ATC equipment will be installed, and the airport would also have night landing facilities as well for commuters. Furthermore, the Karnataka Chief Minister also added that once this airport is completed, it would provide a significant boost to education, health services and industrialisation of Shivamogga.

Furthermore, the airport would have the longest runway of 3,299 metres after the Bengaluru airport, and it would be an airport or international standards where airbus could land, claimed Bommai.

While Yediyurappa showed a keen interest to build an airport in Shivamogga, Bommai claimed that the former Chief Minister had brought many infrastructure projects to the city.

Bommai stated that Yediyurappa had drawn up the plans way back in 2006-07, but the main work for it started in 2020. The former Karnataka CM had also brought numerous infrastructure projects to Shivamogga, including the airport, and Bommai is confident that it would become one of Karnataka's proud airports.

People's Reactions On Social Media

After Basavaraj Bommai confirmed the decision to name the new Shivamogga airport after Yediyurappa, here is how the move went down amongst netizens.

Also Read: Scientists Create Liquid Solar Energy System That Can Harness Electricity For 18 Years

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Basavaraj Bommai 
BS Yediyurappa 
Karnataka 

Must Reads

2019 Video From Pro CAA Rally Falsely Passed As Recent Video From Jahangirpuri
Provision Of Legal Identity Ushers In New Hope For Anshua From Agra
Was This Lower Caste Man Beaten By BJP Member? No, Video Viral Is Misleading!
Student Denied Entry Into College For Wearing 'Feminine Clothes', Gets Support On Social Media
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X