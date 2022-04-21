New Shivamogga Airport To Be Named After BS Yediyurappa, Confirms Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai officially announced on April 20 that the under-construction Shivamogga airport would be named after former CM BS Yediyurappa. The state Cabinet also finalised its decision in this regard.

"The project has been taken up under the Udaan programme. Measures would be taken to complete all the work before that to dedicate the airport to the people. The airport would be ready for inauguration in December. The proposal for naming the airport after BS Yediyurappa would be sent to the Union Civil Aviation Minister and the necessary orders would follow after getting the approval," after reviewing the airport's works, CM Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

All You Need To Know About The New Shivamogga Airport

He also added that the Modern ATC equipment will be installed, and the airport would also have night landing facilities as well for commuters. Furthermore, the Karnataka Chief Minister also added that once this airport is completed, it would provide a significant boost to education, health services and industrialisation of Shivamogga.

Furthermore, the airport would have the longest runway of 3,299 metres after the Bengaluru airport, and it would be an airport or international standards where airbus could land, claimed Bommai.

While Yediyurappa showed a keen interest to build an airport in Shivamogga, Bommai claimed that the former Chief Minister had brought many infrastructure projects to the city.

Bommai stated that Yediyurappa had drawn up the plans way back in 2006-07, but the main work for it started in 2020. The former Karnataka CM had also brought numerous infrastructure projects to Shivamogga, including the airport, and Bommai is confident that it would become one of Karnataka's proud airports.

People's Reactions On Social Media

After Basavaraj Bommai confirmed the decision to name the new Shivamogga airport after Yediyurappa, here is how the move went down amongst netizens.

Our governments decision to name the upcoming airport in Sogane, Shivamogga after our political guru and former CM Shri BS Yediyurappa Ji is a matter of pride for all of us. We welcome this magnificent decision by the government. pic.twitter.com/PHDxUAAgzm — Dr. Murugesh R Nirani (@NiraniMurugesh) April 21, 2022

@BSBommai you want to name Shimoga airport as Yediyurappa airport ? Who's money is being spent for airport is that urs or yeddys ? If u want to impress your guru spend your money and build him whatever you want , stop using public money and places to put your politicians name — Raaj_gowda (@raaj_eternity) April 21, 2022

Karnataka CM plans to name the new & upcoming Shimoga Airport after former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa. Is there any plans from them to name an university after Smrithi Irani? — Nishanth M (@NishanthNature) April 21, 2022

