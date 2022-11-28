All section
Caste discrimination
Centre Issues New Guidelines To Curb Fake Reviews On E-Commerce Platforms: All You Need To Know

Image Credit- Pexels (Representational), Consumer Affairs

Trending
Centre Issues New Guidelines To Curb Fake Reviews On E-Commerce Platforms: All You Need To Know

India,  28 Nov 2022 7:43 AM GMT

Under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the new standard titled "IS 19000:2022" makes it compulsory for platforms to have review administrators for moderating reviews to filter fraudulent or biased reviews.

Earlier this week, the Department of Consumer Affairs issued new guidelines to curb fake reviews and ratings on e-commerce platforms. The new set of regulations applicable to online websites offering consumer durables, restaurants, and tour and travel services has now come into effect. Here's a detailed breakdown of the new guidelines and their expected advantages to consumers:

To Curb Fake Reviews & Ratings

Earlier this year, on June 10, the central government formed a committee to keep track of fake and misleading reviews, following which, on November 21, it announced a new set of regulations for the same. Under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the new standard titled "IS 19000:2022" makes it compulsory for platforms to have review administrators for moderating reviews to filter (manually or using tools) fraudulent or biased reviews. Further, it stated that the reviews published on the platforms should contain the date of publishing and their ratings.

According to new regulations, consumers will be prohibited from editing their reviews once they post them. Also, the consumers who are interested in posting a review will have to accept and adhere to the terms and conditions and provide their contact details, reporter Times of India.

Furthermore, if any website is found to have carried fake reviews, it will be penalised for unfair business practices. Platforms covered by the new standard include, among others, Zomato, Swiggy, Tata Sons, Reliance Retail, Meta, and Amazon, among others.

Expected Advantages To Consumers

It is a general practice that before purchasing any product or service, potential buyers seek user reviews to make a mindful decision about whether they should buy it or not. There have been various cases wherein people shared fake reviews to sell a particular good. They mislead other customers into investing money in a product or service they might not have chosen/ shortlisted in the first place.

However, with the new standard's implementation, rampant fake reviews will be removed, allowing buyers to get a clear picture of a business/ good. Additionally, consumers can make a more informed pick in purchasing goods online. It will also propel businesses to produce a reputation to provide consumers better sales experience.

