All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
New Start To Startups! Government Launches New Guarantee Scheme To Help Early-Stage Businesses

Image Credit: WikimediaUnsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

New Start To Startups! Government Launches New Guarantee Scheme To Help Early-Stage Businesses

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  12 Oct 2022 11:12 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has established a Credit Guarantee Scheme for Start-ups (CGSS) under which early-stage businesses can get collateral-free debt funding of up to Rs 10 crore.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry has established the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Start-ups (CGSS) that would provide collateral-free debt funding of ₹10 crores to potential startups. The government of India, through this initiative, aims to build a startup culture and promote efficient businesses across the country.

According to officials, the credit facility would be extended by the commercial banks, Securities and Exchange Board of India registered alternative investment funds and non-banking financial companies. Amid the tightening liquidity conditions in the country, the scheme is expected to be a game-changer for the business sector.

Drastic Drop In Funding Of Indian Startups

The funding of Indian startups from private organisations has also dropped drastically this year. According to estimates, funding has decreased from $4.6 billion in January 2022 to $885 million in August. The funds offered by the government will add to on expected funds by startups to operate their business during the initial phase.

In a press release, the ministry said, " In respect of transaction-based guarantee cover, the guarantee cover is obtained by the MIs on a single eligible borrower basis. Transaction-based guarantees will promote lending by Banks/ NBFCs to qualified startups.

It added, "The extent of transaction-based cover will be 80% of the amount in default if the original loan sanction amount is up to ₹3 crores, 75% of the amount in default if the original loan sanction amount is above ₹3 crore, and up to ₹5 crores, and 65% of the amount in default if the original loan sanction amount is above ₹5 crores (up to ₹10 crores per borrower)."

Credit Scheme To Provide Ease Of Business

Earlier to the launch of this credit scheme, the startups faced numerous challenges in raising funds as banks perceived startups as high-risk proportions and Venture Capitalists were hard to convert. According to business experts, the new credit guarantee scheme will aid new-age startups to practice innovation and research through their businesses without any financial roadblocks.

According to an official statement, the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC) will run the scheme, and DPIIT will make Management Committee and Risk Evaluation Committee to review the operation of the scheme.

Also Read: 'Worst To Come': IMF Cuts GDP Growth Forecast To 6.8% in FY22, Here's What It Means For India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups 
Ministry of Commerce and Industry 
Indian Startups 
Fund for Startups 

Must Reads

Railways Float Policy To Replace Its Fuel-Powered Fleet With Electric Vehicles By 2025
Unrelated Image Shared With As Akhilesh Yadav Performing Last Rites Of His Father
Does This Image Show Babiya The Famous Crocodile Of Kerela's Temple? No, Image is Viral With False Context!
World Arthritis Day 2022: Here's All You Need To Know About Its Prevention & Treatment
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X