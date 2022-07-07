All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
New COVID Variant Breakout Detected As India Reports Nearly 19,000 New Cases In 24 Hours

Image Credit: Pixabay and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

New COVID Variant Breakout Detected As India Reports Nearly 19,000 New Cases In 24 Hours

Simran Jeet

Writer: Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Remote Intern

She is a a dedicated and an optimistic person who believes in learning from experience.

See article by Simran Jeet

India,  7 July 2022 10:59 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Remote Intern

She is a a dedicated and an optimistic person who believes in learning from experience.

See article by Simran Jeet

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. The country's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.33 crores, with over 11.4 lakh doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India has added 1,14,575 cases in the past seven days, with the new daily closed cases at 18,930 with 14,650 patients that recovered while 35 died in the last 24 hours, on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry Data. The cumulative Covid-related deaths in the county so far are over 5.25 lakh.

According to The Hindustan Times, on Tuesday, July 5, there were 2,771 more cases than Wednesday, July 6, when 16,159 people tested positive for Covid. The Health Ministry said Wednesday's daily and weekly positivity rates stand at 4.32% and 3.86%, respectively.

COVID-19 Situation In Different States

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. The country's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.33 crores, with over 11.4 lakh doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, The Union health ministry on Wednesday reduced the duration between the second and the third precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from nine months to six months. As per the official data, India has administered 4.75 crore precaution doses.

In the priority groups, 57.75 lakh health care workers, 1.05 crore frontline workers and 2.50 crore elderly population above 60 years have received their precaution dose.

Omicron Variant BA.2.75

A new sub-variant of COVID-19 called Omicron BA.2.75, first reported from India and ten other countries, has raised concern as it is highly transmissible. World Health Organisation (WHO) assured that it is closely monitoring the strain.

According to the Economic Times, it is yet to be determined if the new variant is more clinically severe than its predecessors. According to the WHO chief scientist, Saumya Swaminathan, there is still a limited sequence available to analyse the new Omicron Variant. The statements come as many countries, including India, are reporting the sudden rise in virus cases. This has triggered a scare of the fourth wave of coronavirus in the country.

The WHO weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19, released on Wednesday, said that globally, the number of new weekly cases increased for the fourth consecutive week after a declining trend since the last peak in March 2022.

Also Read: Pad-Woman Of India! Anju Bisht Honoured By NITI Aayog For Developing Reusable Menstrual Pads

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Simran Jeet
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Simran Jeet
Select A Tag 
Covid Cases 
Omicron 
WHO 

Must Reads

Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Sanitary Napkins In Schools, Directs Delhi HC To Government
Bihar Teacher Returns 33-Month Salary Of Rs 24 Lakh, Says Teaching In College Is Like 'Academic Death'
Ward Councillor Abducted By Locals For Not Showing Up After Election? Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim
New COVID Variant Breakout Detected As India Reports Nearly 19,000 New Cases In 24 Hours
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X