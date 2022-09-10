Netizens React To Journalist Siddique Kappan Receiving Bail After Being Detained For 711 Days

Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on October 6, 2020, under the charges of criminal conspiracy and terror funding under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). 711 days later and relentless efforts from his family, Kappan was granted bail on September 9.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit ruled that "Every person has a right to freedom of expression. He is trying to propagate an idea which he feels is necessary…what he seeks is to propagate his views. Will that be a crime in the eyes of law?"

Upon release, Kappan would have to stay back in Delhi for a period of six months, after which he can proceed back to his home in Kerala. Following the journalist's release, many fellow media persons and prominent personalities rejoiced over the decision and said that the decision should have come a long time ago.

A Ruling Much Awaited By The Journalistic Community

The media community is rejoicing over the much-awaited court ruling of Siddique Kappan, and it can be seen through the words of journalist Rana Ayyub - "Am crying. Siddique Kappan gets bail. Alhamdulillah".

Am crying. Siddique Kappan gets bail. Alhamdulillah. — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) September 9, 2022

Soon after Kappan's release was announced, a series of tweets followed up online expressing the immense relief felt over the news. While they welcomed the judicial decision, they also criticised the delayed duration of justice. They said that in the face of lack of concrete evidence, having held the journalist under custody for years was concerning.

This speaks very poorly of our #Judiciary, esp Magistrates, District Judges & High Court Justices, who rubber-stamped remand requests and rejected multiple bail applications, blindly accepting nonsensical claims/ assertions by the State, failing to ask even basic Qs like SC did! https://t.co/lKsGF5EZXE — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) September 10, 2022





Among them was also Rajdeep Sardesai of India Today Television, who tweeted that it took two years for the apex court to make the ruling and that it would go down the history as a "classic case of miscarriage of bail law".

Breaking now: SC grants Siddique Kappan bail. It's taken 2 years for the apex court to grant personal liberty to someone who hadn't committed any proven crime but was arrested while proceeding to cover Hathras story. Will go down as classic case of miscarriage of bail law.🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 9, 2022





Samar Halarnkar, the editor of IndiaSpend and Article14, also voiced his concern and called it "deeply disconcerting" that Kappan was kept in prison for 711 days with evidence that was dismissed by the CJI within barely 30 minutes.

Politicians And Netizens Believe That Truth Finally Prevails

Several politicians also came ahead in celebrations of the judicial decision. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted that the Supreme Court has finally stood against the journalist's indefinite detention.

Journalist Siddique Kappan finally has bail more than two years after his arrest. Glad the Supreme Court has stood against indefinite detention at last pic.twitter.com/oGyKRV6nwr — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 9, 2022





Former MLA and Congress leader VT Balram took to Facebook to say, "Justice, though after much delay". Along similar lines, the national president of Rashtriya Lok Dal Prashant Kanojia wrote, "Finally he will be out, but justice is delayed".

SC Granted bail to Journalist Siddique Kappan, who was in jail under draconian UAPA for performing his Journalistic duty. Finally he will be out but justice is delayed. #SiddiqueKappan pic.twitter.com/djOeJVSc36 — Prashant Kanojia (@PJkanojia) September 9, 2022





In reference to Kappan's bail, Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra tweeted, "Truth prevails".

While many were celebrating the bail, activist Natasha Narwal wrote in respect to the tireless efforts by Kappan's partner to secure her husband the bail. "She has held the space for him, the semblance of a life to return to while suffering the torture of incarceration alongside him," she added.

As we celebrate Siddique Kappan's bail, let's remind ourselves of his partner Raihanath struggles as well. She has held the space for him. the semblance of a life to return to, while suffering the torture of incarceration alongside him. https://t.co/UUTTNQWyjV — Natasha Narwal (@natasha_narwal) September 9, 2022





A report by the Hindustan Times quoted Kappan's wife Raihanath, who was present outside the court with their three children during the ruling, saying, "I am very happy today. For the past two years, the humiliation and financial distress that I faced cannot be explained. I am grateful that the court understood what my husband went through and exposed the UP government".

