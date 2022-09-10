All section
Caste discrimination
Netizens React To Journalist Siddique Kappan Receiving Bail After Being Detained For 711 Days

Image Credits: Wikipedia and The News Minute

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Netizens React To Journalist Siddique Kappan Receiving Bail After Being Detained For 711 Days

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Kerala,  10 Sep 2022 8:40 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

"I am very happy today", said Kappan's wife Raihanath, who has been fighting to see this day for the last two years. Kappan was arrested in October 2020 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on October 6, 2020, under the charges of criminal conspiracy and terror funding under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). 711 days later and relentless efforts from his family, Kappan was granted bail on September 9.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit ruled that "Every person has a right to freedom of expression. He is trying to propagate an idea which he feels is necessary…what he seeks is to propagate his views. Will that be a crime in the eyes of law?"

Upon release, Kappan would have to stay back in Delhi for a period of six months, after which he can proceed back to his home in Kerala. Following the journalist's release, many fellow media persons and prominent personalities rejoiced over the decision and said that the decision should have come a long time ago.

A Ruling Much Awaited By The Journalistic Community

The media community is rejoicing over the much-awaited court ruling of Siddique Kappan, and it can be seen through the words of journalist Rana Ayyub - "Am crying. Siddique Kappan gets bail. Alhamdulillah".

Soon after Kappan's release was announced, a series of tweets followed up online expressing the immense relief felt over the news. While they welcomed the judicial decision, they also criticised the delayed duration of justice. They said that in the face of lack of concrete evidence, having held the journalist under custody for years was concerning.


Among them was also Rajdeep Sardesai of India Today Television, who tweeted that it took two years for the apex court to make the ruling and that it would go down the history as a "classic case of miscarriage of bail law".


Samar Halarnkar, the editor of IndiaSpend and Article14, also voiced his concern and called it "deeply disconcerting" that Kappan was kept in prison for 711 days with evidence that was dismissed by the CJI within barely 30 minutes.

Politicians And Netizens Believe That Truth Finally Prevails

Several politicians also came ahead in celebrations of the judicial decision. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted that the Supreme Court has finally stood against the journalist's indefinite detention.


Former MLA and Congress leader VT Balram took to Facebook to say, "Justice, though after much delay". Along similar lines, the national president of Rashtriya Lok Dal Prashant Kanojia wrote, "Finally he will be out, but justice is delayed".


In reference to Kappan's bail, Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra tweeted, "Truth prevails".

While many were celebrating the bail, activist Natasha Narwal wrote in respect to the tireless efforts by Kappan's partner to secure her husband the bail. "She has held the space for him, the semblance of a life to return to while suffering the torture of incarceration alongside him," she added.


A report by the Hindustan Times quoted Kappan's wife Raihanath, who was present outside the court with their three children during the ruling, saying, "I am very happy today. For the past two years, the humiliation and financial distress that I faced cannot be explained. I am grateful that the court understood what my husband went through and exposed the UP government".

Also Read: Journalist Siddique Kappan, Three Others Discharged Of Breach Of Peace Case By UP Court

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
