All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Whats The Legal Justification? Netizens React After Delhi Police Search The Wire Editors Homes; Seize Phones & Laptops

Image Credit: Indian Express (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'What's The Legal Justification?' Netizens React After Delhi Police Search 'The Wire' Editors' Homes; Seize Phones & Laptops

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  1 Nov 2022 6:11 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

BJP's IT-cell head Amit Malviya, in his official complaint to the cops, stated that the outlet in a news report published on October 10 claimed that he was part of a special group called 'X Check-List on Meta'.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Delhi Police reportedly searched the residence of two editors of news outlet 'The Wire' in relation to a first information report (FIR) registered against the website based on a complaint by Bhartiya Janat Party's (BJP) IT-cell head Amit Malviya, a senior police officer confirmed on October 31.

The cops allegedly seized electronic devices (laptops and mobiles) from The Wire founder Siddharth Varadarajan's residences, its editor MK Venu and others, reported Hindustan Times.

What's Happening With The Wire?

"No notice has been given to anyone, and no inquiry has taken place on Monday. Further investigation is going on, and necessary steps will be taken," the Delhi Police was quoted as saying.

On October 29, the Delhi Police officially registered an FIR against the news outlet and four of its journalists on a complaint by Malviya alleging them of "forgery" and "cheating".

The Delhi police crime branch has filed the above-mentioned FIR under sections 500 (defamation), 420 (cheating), 469 (forgery for harming reputation), 468 (forgery with the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A Delhi Police spokesperson also revealed that the four senior journalists, who have been named in the FIR, are MK Venu, Siddharth Varadarajan, Jahnavi Sen and Sidharth Bhatia.

Reaction To This!

Malviya, in his official complaint to the cops, stated that the outlet, in a news report published on October 10, claimed that he was part of a special group called 'X Check-List on Meta'.

Also Read: CAA Is 'Focused Law' & Doesn't Encourage Illegal Migration: Central Government Tells Supreme Court

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
The Wire 
Delhi Police 
Amit Malviya 

Must Reads

No More Long Queues! Bengaluru Metro Launches World's First QR Ticketing Service On WhatsApp
No, This Viral Video Does Not Show Recent Comments By Ramiz Raja After Pakistan Lose Against Zimbabwe
Viral Posts Falsely Claim That Cadbury Uses Beef Derived Gelatine In Its Indian Products
Kerala: Woman Cop Breastfeeds Starving Baby Separated From Mother, Receives Praise From Police Force
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X