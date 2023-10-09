All section
Netflix Announces Upcoming Subscription Plan Price Hike: Heres the Breakdown

Image Credits: Adobe Firefly

Netflix Announces Upcoming Subscription Plan Price Hike: Here's the Breakdown

India,  9 Oct 2023 6:07 AM GMT

Netflix is currently considering the possibility of raising subscription prices in the coming months. Recent reports suggest that the streaming behemoth may enact this price adjustment either later this year or early in the following year.

Netflix is reportedly contemplating a price increase for its subscription plans in the near future. According to recent reports, the streaming giant may implement this hike either later this year or early next year. The exact magnitude of the potential increase remains undisclosed.

The timing of this possible price adjustment is said to follow a resolution to the ongoing Hollywood strike, which began in July. Over 15,000 television and film actors have been participating in this strike, led by the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), a union representing approximately 160,000 actors. The strike primarily revolves around demands for higher compensation and residual payments from streaming services like Netflix. It was triggered by the failure to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, addressing issues such as residuals and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in content creation.

Here's what we currently know:

- Netflix is actively considering raising subscription prices.

- The increase may be initiated in various markets worldwide.

- Initial focus is expected to be on the United States and Canada.

- The precise timing of the hike is anticipated to be a few months after the strike concludes.

While the report mentions Netflix's plans to adjust prices in multiple global markets, there is no specific mention of India. However, given Netflix's previous actions, it remains a possibility.

Previous Actions in India:

- Netflix had recently cracked down on password sharing in India.

- The streaming service discontinued password sharing and started sending notifications to users to deter account sharing with friends.

Although the Indian market had not experienced a subscription price increase for some time, no official confirmation has been provided regarding any future adjustments. Furthermore, the extent of the proposed price increase has not been disclosed.

It's worth noting that Netflix's campaign against password sharing in certain countries led to a surge in new subscribers. During the second quarter of 2023, the company saw substantial growth, adding nearly 6 million paying subscribers, marking an 8 percent increase. The company reported that this initiative did not result in widespread cancellations but encouraged users to create individual accounts.

While Netflix has not officially announced any details regarding the potential price hike, speculations suggest that it might target ad-free plans available in select markets. Users will have to wait for a few months to gain more insight into Netflix's plans in this regard.

As Netflix weighs its options in response to the ongoing Hollywood strike and increasing competition in the streaming industry, subscribers around the world will be watching closely to see how these potential changes might impact their viewing experience and costs.

