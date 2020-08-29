VIDEO| NEET Aspirant Challenges Education Minister To Write In Gloves For Over 20 Minutes

As the voices demanding postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) in the country grow louder, several students have taken to social media to oppose the timing of the examinations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A NEET aspirant shared a video where she questioned guidelines mentioned on the admit card that makes it mandatory for candidates to wear gloves during exams. In the video that has gone viral on social media, the candidate challenges the Ministry of Education to wear gloves for more than 20 minutes for exams as it starts sweating and causes discomfort.

She says that it will become difficult for students to take the pen in the hand and solve the numericals for the Physics and Chemistry papers.



"I challenge you to wear these gloves for more than 20 minutes. I am asking the MHRD minister and others who say the exam should be conducted as per the schedule," she says. "Despite the floods and the pandemic, we will reach the exam centre, but how are we going to write the exam wearing the gloves?" the student asks.

"The glasses start blurring after we wear the mask," she says in her video.

At least six states have filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the court's decision to go ahead with the entrance exam.

State including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Punjab have sought delay of the entrance exams, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order denying the postponement.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said it decided to conduct the exams based on feedback from parents and students, who "do not want to lose the academic year." The government also defended its move despite increasing pressure to defer exams, saying over two-thirds of candidates have downloaded the admit cards which shows that students want exams to be conducted at any cost.

The National Testing Agency that conducts key entrance exams in India also backed the Centre's decision "to save one academic year".

