NEET 2020: Nearly 16 Lakh Students To Take Exam Today Amid COVID, Arrangements For Aspirants

A total of 15.97 lakh students have registered for The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical and dental programmes that will be held today. The exam was originally scheduled for May 3, but was postponed to July 26, and then to September 13.

The entrance test will be conducted in over 3,862 examination centres across India, under strict COVID-19 safety measures, reported Outlook. Exam centres were increased from originally-planned 2,546, along with reducing the number of candidates per room from 24 to 12.

Special provisions have been made for entry and exit of students to avoid crowding and ensure social distancing outside and inside the centre.



Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the 'do's and don'ts' with regard to the exam and COVID-19 guidelines.

The 3-hour long test will start at 2 pm, and students can start entering at 11 am in small batches. After the test is over, students will be allowed to leave the venue in a staggered manner, reported the media.

The candidates have been asked to reach their examination centres with masks and sanitisers, however, they will be provided with fresh three-ply masks by the examination centre before they enter the examination hall.

The seats have been arranged to ensure six-feet distance among students inside the halls.

Students whose body temperature will be above the prescribed limit will be provided with isolation rooms to write their exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is in-charge of conducting entrance exams has also sought a self-declaration regarding candidates having any symptoms or suffer from COVID or being asymptomatic.

Few states have provided with transportation facilities for the aspirants including Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Odisha will also facilitate students with free accommodation.

Special Metro services will be operated in Kolkata for NEET aspirants.

Punjab has lifted its weekend curfew to facilitate free movement of students appearing for the NEET exam.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier tweeted about the exam and gave his best wishes to students.

कल #NEET की परीक्षा है और 3862 सेंटरों में लाखों छात्र परीक्षा में बैठ रहें हैं। इस अवसर पर मैं सभी अभ्यर्थियों और अभिभावकों को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं देता हूं । — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 12, 2020



