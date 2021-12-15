All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Neena Gupta Becomes Fourth Indian & Third Women To Receive Ramanujan Prize

Photo Credit: Unsplash and Vyoma

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Neena Gupta Becomes Fourth Indian & Third Women To Receive Ramanujan Prize

Rafia Tasleem

Writer: Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters in Mass Communication 2nd Year from Aligarh Muslim University. She has completed her graduation in Political Science honors from AMU.

See article by Rafia Tasleem

West Bengal,  15 Dec 2021 11:50 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Neena Gupta received the honour for her work in the field of affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra, particularly for her solution to the Zariski cancellation problem for affine spaces.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Professor and mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata, Neena Gupta, has been awarded the Ramanujan Prize 2021. Neena won this award for her commendable work in the field of affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra, specifically for her solution to the Zariski cancellation problem for affine spaces. Her explanation for solving the Zariski cancellation helped her earn the 2014 Young Scientists Award of the Indian National Science Academy, as per a report in The Indian Express.

Neena Gupta's Educational Background

Born and brought up in Kolkata, Gupta completed her schooling at Khalsa High School, Dunlop. Later on, she studied BSc Maths (H) at Bethune College, followed by a Masters and PhD in mathematics from the Indian Statistical Institute.

"Mathematics has always been my favorite subject since childhood. However, I had no idea that I could even have a degree let alone have a career in mathematics. One of my seniors introduced me to BSc Maths (H) course and I was elated with the opportunity to learn and solve maths problems," Gupta said.

Neena's Response To The Award

Overwhelmed by the achievement, Neena said that it is an honour to receive this award, but there is much more to be done in the field of commutative algebra.

Neena is the third woman to receive the Ramanujan Prize and is the fourth Indian to win this prestigious prize, with the other three who have received the award are associated with the ISI Kolkata.

Also Read: World's Most Admired Men 2021: PM Modi Beats Putin, Biden & Imran Khan In Survey

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Rafia Tasleem
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Mathematician 
Kolkata 
Award 
women achievers 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X