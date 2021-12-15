Neena Gupta Becomes Fourth Indian & Third Women To Receive Ramanujan Prize

Professor and mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata, Neena Gupta, has been awarded the Ramanujan Prize 2021. Neena won this award for her commendable work in the field of affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra, specifically for her solution to the Zariski cancellation problem for affine spaces. Her explanation for solving the Zariski cancellation helped her earn the 2014 Young Scientists Award of the Indian National Science Academy, as per a report in The Indian Express.

Neena Gupta's Educational Background

Born and brought up in Kolkata, Gupta completed her schooling at Khalsa High School, Dunlop. Later on, she studied BSc Maths (H) at Bethune College, followed by a Masters and PhD in mathematics from the Indian Statistical Institute.

"Mathematics has always been my favorite subject since childhood. However, I had no idea that I could even have a degree let alone have a career in mathematics. One of my seniors introduced me to BSc Maths (H) course and I was elated with the opportunity to learn and solve maths problems," Gupta said.

Neena's Response To The Award

Overwhelmed by the achievement, Neena said that it is an honour to receive this award, but there is much more to be done in the field of commutative algebra.

Neena is the third woman to receive the Ramanujan Prize and is the fourth Indian to win this prestigious prize, with the other three who have received the award are associated with the ISI Kolkata.

