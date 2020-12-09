Need Two Years To Resolve Karnataka's Garbage Problem: State Government

The Karnataka government informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that it would take two years for Bengaluru's garbage problem to be streamlined.



Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who holds the Bengaluru City Development portfolio, in a written reply to Shantinagar MLA NA Haris said that the state government has approved various projects which can utilize the city's solid waste to generate power or compressed natural gas (CNG).

"All these projects will be ready in two years," Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said on behalf of Yediyurappa, who was not present in the House.

"Bengaluru generates 5,500 tonnes of solid waste daily. Of this, 4,000-4,500 tonnes come from domestic households," he added. According to the government's reply, there are five solid waste management projects in the pipeline.

The Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL) will set up a 600-tonne capacity plant at Bidadi to use solid waste or refuse-derived fuel to generate 11.5 MW power at a cost of ₹260 crore.

Some projects are being taken up on public-private partnership. Satarem Enterprises at Kanalli will set up a waste-to-energy unit to generate 12 MW power using 1,000 tonnes of mixed waste. The government has approved this project which will be completed in 24 months, the state government said.

Another waste-to-energy plant will be set up by Indium to use 300 tonnes of mixed waste and generate 4 MW at Doddabidarakallu. This plant will be ready in 12 months.

The government said the action was being taken to enter into an agreement with Nexus Novas for the establishment of a 600-tonne capacity waste-to-energy plant at Marenahalli. On the same lines, NEG has been permitted to set up a unit to generate 8 MW power using 500 tonnes waste.

Last month, the government approved a project to use 1,000 tonnes of waste to produce CNG by Farm green at Mavallipura. Yediyurappa also said in his reply that the government had put on hold a project to set up a waste recycling park at Madhugiri and Kanakapura due to protests by locals.

