Almost 50 Lakh People Displaced In India Due To Climate Change, Disasters: UN Report

In 2021, nearly 50 lakh people in India were displaced internally due to climate change and disasters, according to a report by the United Nations.

The annual Global Trends Report by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) stated that in 2021, around 100 million people globally were forced to leave their homes due to violence, abuse of human rights, food scarcity and climate crisis. The report also said that the Russian Invasion of Ukraine and other emergencies from Africa to Afghanistan were also responsible for the same.



What Does The Report Say

In a report by The Indian Express, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), there were around 23.7 million new internal displacements worldwide due to disasters and climate change in 2021. These displacements are in addition to the ones that took place due to conflict and violence.



The report said, "The largest displacements in the context of disasters in 2021 occurred in China (6.0 million), the Philippines (5.7 million) and India (4.9 million)." It added that many of the displacements due to disaster were temporary. The report further added that the majority of the people who were displaced returned to their homes, but around 5.9 million people worldwide still remained displaced at the end of 2021 due to disasters.



The UN Agency stated that every year, the number of people forced to flee their homes has increased over the past decade, and it is now at an all-time high. A push towards peacemaking can only reverse this.



Taking The War In Ukraine Into Consideration

Even though the report reflects the period of January 2021 to December 2021, the UN Agency said that the developments that took place in early 2022 are impossible to ignore, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



The report said, "Since then, the Russian invasion of Ukraine – causing the fastest and one of the largest forced displacement crises since World War II." The report also added that the figure has been pushed over the milestone of 100 million because of other emergencies in Afghanistan, Africa and beyond.

