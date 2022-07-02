All section
Nearly 3.60 Crore Indians Did Not Fill LPG Cylinders During 2021-22 Amid Price Inflation: Report

Image Credit: Pixabay and Unsplash (Representational)

Nearly 3.60 Crore Indians Did Not Fill LPG Cylinders During 2021-22 Amid Price Inflation: Report

India,  2 July 2022 5:28 AM GMT

The RTI data also revealed that approximately 1.20 crore customers filled only one cylinder in the whole year due to the increasing LPG gas prices.

With the constantly rising prices of LPG cylinders, Right to Information (RTI) has revealed that nearly 3.59 crore domestic gas connection holders of three public sector oil marketing companies didn't fill a single-cylinder during the financial year 2021-22. Meanwhile, approximately 1.20 crore customers filled only one cylinder in the whole year.

LPG Price Hike And PMUY!

One should also consider that these customers are in no way associated with the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), an initiative for women from low-income families. Under the PMUY, government-subsidised domestic gas cylinders are handed out to the customers. On June 29, Neemuch-based RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaur informed the agency that he had received details related to domestic gas customers under the Right to Information Act, reported ANYTVNews.

As per the info, the number of non-PMUY consumers who did not fill a single domestic gas cylinder in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) during 2021-22 was approximately 2.80 crore. Furthermore, 62.10 lakh non-PMUY customers of the company did fill only one cylinder during that period.

Some Riveting Statistics

The details gathered by Gaur under RTI reveal that around 49.44 lakh Indians in the category of non-PMUY customers of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation filled none of their domestic gas cylinders. In contrast, approximately 33.58 lakh people filled only one gas cylinder during 2021-22. Likewise, in Bharat Petroleum Corporation, around 30.10 lakh non-PMUY domestic gas customers did not fill a single-cylinder during the period; however, 24.62 lakh customers of this category filled one cylinder during 2021-22.

Opposition Takes Aim

After the launch of Ujjwala 2.0 on August 10 2021, several crore rupees were once again spent on advertisements from the taxpayers' money, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi stated. Gradually, cylinder prices went up significantly, and today the cost of filling one cylinder is above ₹1,000, Gandhi wrote in a post on Facebook in Hindi.

"I had said that the Prime Minister has created two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor. In one of his rallies, the prime minister became a bit emotional for the mothers who cook on the stoves but today, in just one year (2021-22), he has forced 3.59 crore, people, to light the stove. How do you shed so many fake tears, Mr. Prime Minister?" Gandhi said.

Also Read: Company To Pay Salary, Full & Final Settlement Within 2 Days Of Resigning: All About India's New Wage Code

LPG Hikes 
LPG price hike 
RTI 

