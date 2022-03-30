All section
Caste discrimination
Here To Assist! NCW Announces Launch Of Legal Aid Clinic To Help Resolve Womens Grievances

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
Here To Assist! NCW Announces Launch Of Legal Aid Clinic To Help Resolve Women's Grievances

Delhi,  30 March 2022 7:20 AM GMT

Speaking at a public gathering on March 29, Chairperson Rekha Sharma stated that the legal aid centre seeks to provide free legal services and advice to women in Delhi.

In a bid to make legitimate assistance more accessible to women, the National Commission for Women (NCW), in association with Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), launched a legal aid clinic that will be acting as a single-window facility for resolving the grievances of women.

Speaking at a public gathering on March 29, Chairperson Rekha Sharma stated that the legal aid centre seeks to provide free legal services and advice to women in Delhi.

Continuous Efforts To Help Women

"Today is the day that opens up a new chapter in NCW's continuous efforts to help women," NCW Chairperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sharma also added that the legal aid clinic would also focus on protecting every women's rights and provide them with a one-stop centre for seeking legal counselling and help. Furthermore, women will also be able to obtain legal aid instead of running from pillar to post.

What Is The New Legal Aid Clinic All About?

Under the new legal aid clinic, proper counselling will be given for walk-in complainants, information and advice on numerous schemes of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)/ DSLSA, women in distress will be given legal assistance, assistance in Mahila Jansunwai, free legal aid, hearings in matrimonial cases and any other complaints which have been registered with the Commission will be provided among other services.

NCW is also preparing to set up similar legal services clinics in other State Commissions for Women as well.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, Additional Sessions Judge Sushant Changotra, Additional Secretary, DSLSA, Namita Aggarwal, Special Secretary, DSLSA and Kanwal Jeet Arora, Member Secretary, DSLSA were all present at the launch event of the NCW legal aid clinic at the Commission's office in the national capital.

