Maharashtra: NCST Issues Arrest Warrant Against DMs, SPs For Failing To Appear In Case Related To Tribal Children Sale

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Wikimedia (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra: NCST Issues Arrest Warrant Against DMs, SPs For Failing To Appear In Case Related To Tribal Children Sale

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Maharashtra,  25 Jan 2023 6:11 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has ordered the Maharashtra DGP to arrest and produce SPs and DMs of Nashik and Ahmednagar on February 1 as they failed to appear before NCST in a case related to the sale of tribal children.

An arrest warrant has been issued against the superintendents of police (SPs) and district magistrates (DMs) of Ahmednagar and Nashik in Maharashtra by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) after they failed to appear in a case related to the sale of tribal children.

According to the senior officials in NCST, the commission took suo-moto cognisance of media reports that claimed the sale of tribal children in the Katkari community of Igatpuri Taluka in Nashik district. The state’s Director General of Police, Rajnish Seth, has now been directed by the NCST to arrest and produce the four police officials before the commission on February 1.

When & How The Matter Came Into Light?

In September last year, a tribal girl’s death brought the matter under the spotlight. Soon after her demise, a probe into the matter was initiated, which revealed that around 30 tribal children had been sold for ₹5,000 and a sheep for the last few years.

The commission learned that the Maharashtra police didn’t register any First Information Report (FIR) in any of the cases. The lenient approach of police officials toward the case related to the sale of tribal children forced the NCST to summon the concerned officers.

The SP of Nashik Rural, Shahaji Umap, District Magistrate of Nashik, Gangadharan D, SP of Ahmednagar, Rakesh Ola, and District Magistrate of Ahmednagar Rajendra B, were the officials summoned by NCST earlier this month, according to a report published by The Print.

When the officials mentioned above didn’t appear, the commission that protects the rights of scheduled tribes exercised the power of a civil court, which they have been conferred under Section 8 of Article 338A of the Constitution, and issued an arrest warrant. According to officials, the DGP of Maharashtra has now been directed to arrest and produce the four officials before the commission on February 1. Failing to do so will lead to stricter actions.

Also Read: ‘All Is Not Well’: Sonam Wangchuk To Sit On Five-Day ‘Climate Fast’ For Ladakh’s Glaciers & Sixth Schedule

Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Tribal Children Sale 
National Commission for Scheduled Tribes 
Maharashtra Police 

